Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
Theater
"A Midsummer Night's Dream." 7 p.m., Northeastern Clinton Central School varsity soccer field, Route 276, Champlain. Free admission. Bleacher seating available, or bring chairs/blankets.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Music
"Moon and Stars." 7:30 p.m., Weatherwatch Farm, 550 #37 Road, Saranac. Classical Harpist Kathryn Sloat to present program of classical, contemporary, and popular works. Suggested donation $20 includes dessert. Reservations 518-293-7613 or ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com.
Theater
"A Midsummer Night's Dream." 4 p.m., Northeastern Clinton Central School varsity soccer field, Route 276, Champlain. Free admission. Bleacher seating available, or bring chairs/blankets.
Exhibit Opening
"The Spirit of the Adirondacks: People, Places and Things." BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Runs through July 25, reception to be held on June 26 from 3 to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
Music
Adirondack Jazz Orchestra. 7 p.m., Olive Ridleys, 37 Court St., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"Photosynthesis." BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Featuring work by artist Mavis Agnew. Exhibit runs through June 11.
Featured Artist Sandra Hildreth. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. Runs through June 27.
"The Winter 46." 5 to 7 p.m., Gallery at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Photography by Jonathan Zaharek. Exhibit runs through the July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.