THURSDAY, JULY 29
Music
Bear Tracks. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Exhibit Opening
"Twice Blessed." 5 to 7 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Paintings by artist Holly Friesen.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Music
Sheila Mark. 7 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Exhibit Opening
"Catching the Light." Tahawus Cultural Center, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Photography and artwork by Rob Fountain. Gallery runs through Sept. 26.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Music
Rustic Riders. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saranac Lake Farmers Market, Riverside Park, Saranac Lake.
Music with Dave. 5:30 to 7 p.m., Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
Skye Trio. 7 to 9 p.m., Tahawus Cultural Center, 14234 Route 9N, Main St., Au Sable Forks. Free, but reservation recommended. Call 646-734-0703.
Plain Jane. 7 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Music
Irish Twins. 4 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Taylor and the Intangibles. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Towne Meeting. 6 to 8 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Pictures at an Exhibition. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Music
Farewell Angelina. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
Music
Paul Asbell Quintet. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Love is in the Air. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Music
Tim Collins Jazz Quintet. 7:30 pm, Curbside at Harborside, Plattsburgh City Stage, Dock Street, Plattsburgh (drive-in concert)
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Music
The Bootleg Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Northern Lights. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Tim Collins Jazz Quintet. 4:00 pm at Weatherwatch Farm, Number 37 Road, Saranac. Reservations requested: ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com or 518-293-7613.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Music
Lao Tizer Band. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Continental Cuisine. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
The Mississippi Hot Dogs. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Music
Knobby Reed. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Music
Dave Ruch. 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
Just Us. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Beethoven Birthday Bash. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Music
Ghost of Paul Revere. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Music
Karen Savoca. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Music
Mr.Sipp and Blues. 6:30 p.m., Strand Center Theater, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show. Visit tinyurl.com/5dr6s4c9 to purchase.
Southbound. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
InCahoots. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Music
Trigger Hippy. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Music
See 3. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Annie in the Water. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Music
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 p.m., Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Theater
"The Guys." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Theater
"The Guys." 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"The Winter 46." 5 to 7 p.m., Gallery at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Photography by Jonathan Zaharek. Exhibit runs through the July.
