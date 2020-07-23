Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
Music
ACLA Seltzer Series: pianist Nicole Wang (V). 7 p.m., viewable by visiting the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts' facebook page or website, adirondackarts.org. Donations accepted.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
Music
Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert ft. four-time Blues Music Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame member Joe Louis Walker. $20 per carload.
Film
"Jurassic Park." 7:30 p.m., Wild Center, 45 Museum Dr, Tupper Lake. To be screened in Drive-in theater in the Wild Center's parking lot. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., screening begins at 9 p.m. $15 per carload for center members, $20 for non-members.
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta Virtual Happy Hour (V). 5 to 6 p.m., livestreamed on the sinfonietta's Facebook page, @LPSinfonietta.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Music
Dan Berggren. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
\SUNDAY, AUG. 2
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta Virtual Happy Hour (V). 5 to 6 p.m., livestreamed on the sinfonietta's Facebook page, @LPSinfonietta.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
Music
The Revenents. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta Virtual Happy Hour (V). 5 to 6 p.m., livestreamed on the sinfonietta's Facebook page, @LPSinfonietta.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Beartracks. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta Virtual Happy Hours (V). 5 to 6 p.m., livestreamed on the sinfonietta's Facebook page, @LPSinfonietta.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
Music
Wickmore Jazz Trio. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Music
High Peaks Opera. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Music
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
