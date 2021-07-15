Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
Music
The Busco Bandits. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
Music
Johnny Sansone. 7 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Music
Tommy Vinyl. 2 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Devil's Lettuce. 5 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Mazel Tov Cocktail Party. 7:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Marina, 10 Dock St., Plattsburgh. Drive-in curbside concert. $20 per carload. Call 518-293-7613 or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org for more info.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 2 and 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Music
Mazel Tov Cocktail Party. 4 p.m., Weatherwatch Farm, 550 Number 37 Rd, Saranac. Tent concert. $20 per person. Call 518-293-7613 or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org for more info.
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The K.T.K. Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: American Landscapes. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Music
Ursa and the Major Key. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Music
Spring Street. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Ah, the Theatre. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Music
Duo. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta. 7 p.m., Hotel Saranac Ballroom, 100 Main St., Saranac Lake. Free.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Music
Knotty G's. 7 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Music
Mike McCarthy. 5 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Jimmy Parker. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., 1080 NYS Route 22. Suggested admission donations: $15 per person, $40 per family. Email sava_horse72@yahoo.com for any questions.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 2 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Music
Knotty G's. 4 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Night Hawk. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: C'est Magnifique. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 5 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Music
North Mississippi Allstars. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Music
Moment's Notice. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: In Praise of Mother Nature. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Music
Bear Tracks. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Music
Sheila Mark. 7 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Exhibit Opening
"Catching the Light." Tahawus Cultural Center, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Photography and artwork by Rob Fountain. Gallery runs through Sept. 26.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Music
Music with Dave. 5:30 to 7 p.m., Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
Skye Trio. 7 to 9 p.m., Tahawus Cultural Center, 14234 Route 9N, Main St., Au Sable Forks. Free, but reservation recommended. Call 646-734-0703.
Plain Jane. 7 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Music
Irish Twins. 4 p.m., 20 Main Tavern, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Taylor and the Intangibles. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Pictures at an Exhibition. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Music
Farewell Angelina. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
Music
Paul Asbell Quintet. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Love is in the Air. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Music
The Bootleg Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Northern Lights. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Music
Lao Tizer Band. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Continental Cuisine. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
The Mississippi Hot Dogs. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Music
Slab City. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Just Us. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Beethoven Birthday Bash. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Music
Ghost of Paul Revere. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Music
Karen Savoca. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Music
Mr.Sipp and Blues. 6:30 p.m., Strand Center Theater, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show. Visit tinyurl.com/5dr6s4c9 to purchase.
Southbound. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
InCahoots. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Music
Trigger Hippy. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Music
See 3. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Annie in the Water. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Music
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 p.m., Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Theater
"The Guys." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Theater
"The Guys." 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"The Winter 46." 5 to 7 p.m., Gallery at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Photography by Jonathan Zaharek. Exhibit runs through the July.
