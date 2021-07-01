Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
Film
"She's Beautiful When She's Angry." 7 p.m., Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
Exhibit Opening
Summer Members' Show. 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Show runs through July 30.
"A Massawepie Journal." Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. Work by photographer Mark Kurtz. Runs through Aug. 1.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Exhibit Opening
Work by Incarcerated Artists. Noon to 4 p.m., John Brown Farm, 115 John Brown Rd, Lake Placid. 25-piece exhibit featuring artwork by incarcerated artists at the Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook. Will be on display until the end of August.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
Music
Adirondack Jazz Orchestra. 7 p.m., Olive Ridleys, 37 Court St., Plattsburgh.
The Split Rock Ramblers. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: America the Beautiful. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Free.
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
Theater
"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Music
The Duo. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Masterpieces. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
Music
Crackin' Foxy. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Music that Makes me Dance. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
Theater
"Into the Woods." 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Music
Mazel Tov Cocktail Party. 7:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Marina, 10 Dock St., Plattsburgh. Drive-in curbside concert. $20 per carload. Call 518-293-7613 or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org for more info.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 2 and 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Music
Mazel Tov Cocktail Party. 4 p.m., Weatherwatch Farm, 550 Number 37 Rd, Saranac. Tent concert. $20 per person. Call 518-293-7613 or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org for more info.
The K.T.K. Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: American Landscapes. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Music
Ursa and the Major Key. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Music
Spring Street. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Ah, the Theatre. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta. 7 p.m., Hotel Saranac Ballroom, 100 Main St., Saranac Lake. Free.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Theater
"Into the Woods." 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Theater
"Into the Woods." 2 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Music
Night Hawk. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: C'est Magnifique. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Theater
"Into the Woods." 5 p.m., Keeseville Elks Club, 1 Elks Ln, Keeseville. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/xvny6v2f, or call 518-593-9035 for info on purchasing in person.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Music
North Mississippi Allstars. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Music
Moment's Notice. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: In Praise of Mother Nature. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Music
Taylor and the Intangibles. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Pictures at an Exhibition. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Music
Farewell Angelina. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
Music
Paul Asbell Quintet. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Love is in the Air. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Music
The Bootleg Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Northern Lights. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Music
Lao Tizer Band. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Continental Cuisine. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
The Mississippi Hot Dogs. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Just Us. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Beethoven Birthday Bash. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Music
Ghost of Paul Revere. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Music
Karen Savoca. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
InCahoots. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Music
Trigger Hippy. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Music
See 3. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Annie in the Water. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Theater
"The Guys." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Theater
"The Guys." 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"The Winter 46." 5 to 7 p.m., Gallery at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Photography by Jonathan Zaharek. Exhibit runs through the July.
