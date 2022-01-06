Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.

Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.

Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.

Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.

Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.

Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.

 

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Music

Open Mic. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.

 

FRIDAY, JAN. 7.

Music

Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. 7:30 p.m. UVM Lane Series and the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. Canceled.

 

Dance

English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.

 

Exhibit Opening

"Transition," an art show to benefit High Peaks Hospice during the month of January. Representatives will be at the gallery from Friday, Jan. 7, 4 – 6 p.m. to greet visitors and start the bidding. Masks are required in the gallery. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615. Each member will present one or two pieces in a silent auction so that visitors can bid on them. At the end of the month, Hospice will notify the high bidders of their winnings.

The show will be posted on line on the Artists Guild's website. People wishing to bid may call the gallery at 518-891-2615 to place bids during business hours. Visitors to the gallery may bid in person. There will not be a formal reception for the show. Starting in January, gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.

 

Miscellaneous

Friday Night Writes. Drop-in writing session. 5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Music

ON 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020. 

Dance

12th Night Celebration 2 p.m. The Adirondack Liturgical Senior and Junior Dance Troupe will be hosting celebration commemorating visit of Magi to Bethlehem at the United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. The concert brings to close the celebration of holiday traditions through song, dance, instruments and prose.

In addition to the dancers, Nate Pultorak, renown, National Champion dulcimer musician, will be playing during the concert along with other musicians. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect for the concert. For information call 518-335-7385. Admission is free, but donations are accepted for the mission projects of the church.

 

Film

In the Heights. Whallonsburg Grange Hall. Canceled.

 

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

Music

Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. 3 p.m. UVM Lane Series and the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. Canceled.

 

TUESDAYS  JAN. 11, JAN. 18, JAN. 25, FEB. 1, FEB. 8

Ceramics Class with Peter Shrope. 4 slots. $285 per student includes materials. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Register: admin@bluseedstudios.org

 

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

Miscellaneous

Barkreaders: An Open Mic & Reading featuring North Country Writers. 7-8 p.m. Featured reader Sara Schaff. Free. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.

 

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

Music

Midnight Stargazers. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Music

AuSable Branch. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.

Martha Gallagher, The Adirondack Harper. "Songs, Stories and In-The-Moment Inspirations." 7 p.m. Piano by Nature Zoom concert. Free. www.pianobynature.org

 

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Miscellaneous

Hitting A New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefansecu. January 17-February 13.Virtual, Asynchronous class. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Sliding scale $50-$250. 

 

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Dance

English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

Music

Merle Jam. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.

Film

In the Heights. Whallonsburg Grange Hall.

 

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

Miscellaneous

Author Advice: Kate Messner. 7 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing vitual series featuring informal talks with authors on their path to publication. $5 suggested donation. Register:

www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Music

The Gibson Brothers. 7 p.m. The Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 91 E. Main St. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 door. Available: www.chateaugayny.org or Dick's Country Store, Alix's True Value or Chateaugay Town Hall.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Music

R.E.N.O. Lite. 4:30 p.m.  20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.

 

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

Music

Jumpin Joe Birthday. 3 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.

 

ONGOING EXHIBITS

MISCELLANEOUS

Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet. Adirondack Regional Theatre was selected as the January beneficiary by Hannaford located at 7 Pyramid Drive in Plattsburgh. ART will receive a $1 donation for every $12 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Hannaford location in January.

 

