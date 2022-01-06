Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7.
Music
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. 7:30 p.m. UVM Lane Series and the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. Canceled.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Exhibit Opening
"Transition," an art show to benefit High Peaks Hospice during the month of January. Representatives will be at the gallery from Friday, Jan. 7, 4 – 6 p.m. to greet visitors and start the bidding. Masks are required in the gallery. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615. Each member will present one or two pieces in a silent auction so that visitors can bid on them. At the end of the month, Hospice will notify the high bidders of their winnings.
The show will be posted on line on the Artists Guild's website. People wishing to bid may call the gallery at 518-891-2615 to place bids during business hours. Visitors to the gallery may bid in person. There will not be a formal reception for the show. Starting in January, gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Miscellaneous
Friday Night Writes. Drop-in writing session. 5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
Music
ON 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Dance
12th Night Celebration 2 p.m. The Adirondack Liturgical Senior and Junior Dance Troupe will be hosting celebration commemorating visit of Magi to Bethlehem at the United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. The concert brings to close the celebration of holiday traditions through song, dance, instruments and prose.
In addition to the dancers, Nate Pultorak, renown, National Champion dulcimer musician, will be playing during the concert along with other musicians. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect for the concert. For information call 518-335-7385. Admission is free, but donations are accepted for the mission projects of the church.
Film
In the Heights. Whallonsburg Grange Hall. Canceled.
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
Music
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. 3 p.m. UVM Lane Series and the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. Canceled.
TUESDAYS JAN. 11, JAN. 18, JAN. 25, FEB. 1, FEB. 8
Ceramics Class with Peter Shrope. 4 slots. $285 per student includes materials. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Register: admin@bluseedstudios.org
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
Miscellaneous
Barkreaders: An Open Mic & Reading featuring North Country Writers. 7-8 p.m. Featured reader Sara Schaff. Free. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
Music
Midnight Stargazers. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
Music
AuSable Branch. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Martha Gallagher, The Adirondack Harper. "Songs, Stories and In-The-Moment Inspirations." 7 p.m. Piano by Nature Zoom concert. Free. www.pianobynature.org
MONDAY, JAN. 17
Miscellaneous
Hitting A New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefansecu. January 17-February 13.Virtual, Asynchronous class. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Sliding scale $50-$250.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
Music
Merle Jam. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Film
In the Heights. Whallonsburg Grange Hall.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
Miscellaneous
Author Advice: Kate Messner. 7 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing vitual series featuring informal talks with authors on their path to publication. $5 suggested donation. Register:
www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Music
The Gibson Brothers. 7 p.m. The Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 91 E. Main St. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 door. Available: www.chateaugayny.org or Dick's Country Store, Alix's True Value or Chateaugay Town Hall.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Music
R.E.N.O. Lite. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
Music
Jumpin Joe Birthday. 3 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
MISCELLANEOUS
Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet. Adirondack Regional Theatre was selected as the January beneficiary by Hannaford located at 7 Pyramid Drive in Plattsburgh. ART will receive a $1 donation for every $12 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Hannaford location in January.
