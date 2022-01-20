Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 20
Miscellaneous
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, JANUARY 21
Dance
English Country Dance. 7-9 p.m. Clinton County Fairgrounds. Square Dance Hall. $5 per person.
TUESDAYS JAN. 25, FEB. 1, FEB. 8
Studio
Ceramics Class with Peter Shrope. 4 slots. $285 per student includes materials. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Register: admin@bluseedstudios.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
Music
Merle Jam. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Film
In the Heights. 7 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 Route 22. Tickets $7 adults, $4 under 18. 518-963-7777.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 23
Film
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. 7 p.m. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive. Admission: $23 in advance or $26 at the door.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
Miscellaneous
Author Advice: Kate Messner. 7 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing virtual series featuring informal talks with authors on their path to publication. $5 suggested donation. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Music
The Gibson Brothers. 7 p.m. The Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 91 E. Main St. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 door. Available: www.chateaugayny.org or Dick's Country Store, Alix's True Value or Chateaugay Town Hall.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Music
R.E.N.O. Lite. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
Music
Jumpin Joe Birthday. 3 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Exhibit Opening
North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent by Denis Defibaugh.Through March 11. Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Myers Fine Arts Building, Burke Gallery. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m. All galleries closed holidays and Winter Break.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2
Denis Defibaugh. Artist Lecture & Book Signing. 7-8 p.m. SUNY Plattsburgh, Yokum Room #TBA
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3
North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent by Denis Defibaugh. Reception 5–7 p.m. in the Myers Lobby Gallery, SUNY Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Music
Annie in the Water & Chestnut Grove. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door. RSVP. Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annie-in-the-water-wsg-chestnut-grove-at-waterhole-winter-carnival-2022-tickets-230401676617
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Music
High & Mighty Brass Band. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door RSVP.
Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-mighty-brass-band-at-waterhole-winter-carnival-tickets-230427052517
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Music
Le Vent du Nord. 3 p.m. the Hill and Hollow Music series at the Assumption of Mary School, 78 Clinton St. Redford. Audience members must be vaccinated and masked. Advance reservations are requested so that contact-tracing is possible. Admission is a suggested donation of $20, payable at the door. Seating is open; self-distancing is discretionary. For further info please telephone 518-293-7613. E-mail ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Music
Kat Wright wsg Giovanina Bucci. Doors 7 p.m. Show 9 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $17 Advance/$20 Door.
Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kat-wright-at-winter-carnival-wsg-giovanina-bucci-tickets-230436089547
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Music
Ryan Montbleau Band wsg The Outcrops. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door. Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ryan-montbleau-band-winter-carnival-waterhole-wsg-the-outcrops-tickets-230446039307
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Music
The Mallett Brothers Band wsg Folkfaces. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show. 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door.
Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mallett-brothers-band-wsg-folkfaces-at-winter-carnival-waterhole-tickets-230455156577
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Music
The Big Takeover at Winter Carnival Post Parade Party. Doors Noon. Show 2- 6 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ RSVP www.saranaclakewaterhole.com
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Music
West End Blend wsg The Sideways. Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $15 Advance Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-blend-wsg-the-sideways-at-winter-carnival-waterhole-tickets-230494775077
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Music
The Wormdogs at Bloody Mary Sunday. 2-6 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ Free Show.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Reading
Dr. Randall Horton, poet and memoirist. 7 p.m. Cardinal Lounge, Angell College Center. SUNY Plattsburgh English Department Visiting Writer Series. Sponsors English Department, CAS and Dean of Arts and Sciences. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Music
The Machine performing Pink Floyd. 8 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $24/$35/$45. www.strandcenter.org
ONGOING
Exhibits
Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet. Adirondack Regional Theatre was selected as the January beneficiary by Hannaford located at 7 Pyramid Drive in Plattsburgh. ART will receive a $1 donation for every $12 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Hannaford location in January.
"Transition." An art show to benefit High Peaks Hospice during the month of January. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-2615. Masks are required in the gallery. Each member will present one or two pieces in a silent auction so that visitors can bid on them. At the end of the month, Hospice will notify the high bidders of their winnings.
The show will be posted on line on the Artists Guild's website. People wishing to bid may call the gallery at 518-891-2615 to place bids during business hours. Visitors to the gallery may bid in person. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
MISCELLANEOUS
Music
Music Over the Marsh with Jeff Balerno. 2-4 p.m. Saturdays. Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. 518-327-6241 Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Visual Arts
Finding Beauty in the Familiar, a collection of works by Eleanor Sweeney & Paul Pedersen. Through Feb. 26. The Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
The Art of the DOT. January. Explore and compare the works of George Seurat, Paul Signac and Yayoi Kusama.
Check out Peru Free Library Facebook page if interested in joining Artists of the Month private Facebook group to share ideas, artists' blogs, links, etc. This is not a class but an opportunity to express and expand your creativity and share it with like-minded folks.
https://www.facebook.com/Peru-Free-Library-Peru-NY-471858979668522
Contact us at perulib@gmail.com or 518-643-8618 with any questions.
Writing
Hitting a New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefanescu (Section 2). 8 a.m. Feb.21-March 27. Admission, What You Can ($50-$250), Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
