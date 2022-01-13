Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 13
Exbibition Opening
"Finding Beauty in the Familiar, a collection of works by Eleanor Sweeney & Paul Pedersen." The exhibit will run from today through Saturday, February 2 at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. The public is invited to attend an opening reception for the exhibit today, 5-7 p.m., and to explore an online component of the exhibit that will go live later in January. Based on the current, high COVID-19 transmission rates for Essex County, the LPCA is requiring masks for all visitors to the gallery at this time and no food or drink will be served at the reception.
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
Music
Midnight Stargazers. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
Music
AuSable Branch. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Martha Gallagher, The Adirondack Harper. "Songs, Stories and In-The-Moment Inspirations." 7 p.m. Piano by Nature Zoom concert. Free. www.pianobynature.org
MONDAY, JAN. 17
Miscellaneous
Hitting A New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefansecu. January 17-February 13.Virtual, Asynchronous class. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Sliding scale $50-$250.
TUESDAYS JAN. 18, JAN. 25, FEB. 1, FEB. 8
Ceramics Class with Peter Shrope. 4 slots. $285 per student includes materials. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Register: admin@bluseedstudios.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
Music
Merle Jam. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Film
In the Heights. 7 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 Route 22. Tickets $7 adults, $4 under 18. 518-963-7777.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 23
Film
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. 7 p.m. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive. Admission: $23 in advance or $26 at the door.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
Miscellaneous
Author Advice: Kate Messner. 7 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing vitual series featuring informal talks with authors on their path to publication. $5 suggested donation. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Music
The Gibson Brothers. 7 p.m. The Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 91 E. Main St. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 door. Available: www.chateaugayny.org or Dick's Country Store, Alix's True Value or Chateaugay Town Hall.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Music
R.E.N.O. Lite. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
Music
Jumpin Joe Birthday. 3 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet. Adirondack Regional Theatre was selected as the January beneficiary by Hannaford located at 7 Pyramid Drive in Plattsburgh. ART will receive a $1 donation for every $12 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Hannaford location in January.
"Transition." An art show to benefit High Peaks Hospice during the month of January. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-2615. Masks are required in the gallery.Each member will present one or two pieces in a silent auction so that visitors can bid on them. At the end of the month, Hospice will notify the high bidders of their winnings.
The show will be posted on line on the Artists Guild's website. People wishing to bid may call the gallery at 518-891-2615 to place bids during business hours. Visitors to the gallery may bid in person. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
MISCELLANEOUS
The Art of the DOT. January. Explore and compare the works of George Seurat, Paul Signac and Yayoi Kusama.
Check out Peru Free Library Facebook page if interested in joining Artists of the Month private Facebook group to share ideas, artists' blogs, links, etc. This is not a class but an opportunity to express and expand your creativity and share it with like-minded folks.
https://www.facebook.com/Peru-Free-Library-Peru-NY-471858979668522
Contact us at perulib@gmail.com or 518-643-8618 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.