THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3
Exhibit
North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent by Denis Defibaugh Reception. 5–7 p.m. in the Myers Lobby Gallery, SUNY Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Dance
English Country Dance. 7-9 p.m. Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds. $5 per person. Must be vaccinated, otherwise no requirements (except it helps to know your right from your left hand but not essential!).
Exhibit
Community Gallery Show. Opening 5 p.m. Through Feb. 25. This collaborative exhibition features a breadth of work including photography, sculpture, painting, pastels, ceramics, stained glass, printmaking, and drawing. Strand Center Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St. Plattsburgh. Free.
Totally Eighties featuring 1980s-era work by Guild Members. Through March 11. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518 891-2615. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Music
Annie in the Water & Chestnut Grove. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door. RSVP. Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annie-in-the-water-wsg-chestnut-grove-at-waterhole-winter-carnival-2022-tickets-230401676617
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Music
EagleMania. 7:30 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St. Plattsburgh. $39/$49. Covid-19 policies include masks 2 and older, 12 and older, proof of vaccination. *Non-vaccinated patrons must bring a Photo ID AND proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours prior to attending events. www.strandcenter.org
High & Mighty Brass Band. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door RSVP.
Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-mighty-brass-band-at-waterhole-winter-carnival-tickets-230427052517
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
The New Adirondack Jazz Quartet featuring Bob Meyer on drums and cymbals. 8 p.m. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. Suggested donation $15. Attendees are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the Recovery Lounge. Please show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at the door. Stay home if you feel sick, even if you think it is just a cold. www.upperjayartcenter.org
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Music
Le Vent du Nord. 3 p.m. the Hill and Hollow Music series at the Assumption of Mary School, 78 Clinton St. Redford. Audience members must be vaccinated and masked. Advance reservations are requested so that contact-tracing is possible. Admission is a suggested donation of $20, payable at the door. Seating is open; self-distancing is discretionary. For further info please telephone 518-293-7613. E-mail ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Music
Kat Wright wsg Giovanina Bucci. Doors 7 p.m. Show 9 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $17 Advance/$20 Door.
Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kat-wright-at-winter-carnival-wsg-giovanina-bucci-tickets-230436089547
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Music
Ryan Montbleau Band wsg The Outcrops. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door. Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ryan-montbleau-band-winter-carnival-waterhole-wsg-the-outcrops-tickets-230446039307
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Music
The Mallett Brothers Band wsg Folkfaces. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show. 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door.
Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mallett-brothers-band-wsg-folkfaces-at-winter-carnival-waterhole-tickets-230455156577
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Music
The Big Takeover at Winter Carnival Post Parade Party. Doors Noon. Show 2- 6 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ RSVP www.saranaclakewaterhole.com
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
Sergio Alonso and Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. 7 p.m. A Piano by Nature online Zoom event with live conversation and audience participation. 518-962-8899 Email: pianobynature.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Film
Sheriff Stephen Bates Documentary (view on-request at Bixby Library). 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. https://bixbylibrary.org/event/stephen-bates-documentary-showing/
Music
West End Blend wsg The Sideways. Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $15 Advance Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-blend-wsg-the-sideways-at-winter-carnival-waterhole-tickets-230494775077
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Music
The Wormdogs at Bloody Mary Sunday. 2-6 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ Free Show.
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via our website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Visual Arts
Zinc Plate Intaglio Class with Peter Avery Bird. Mondays February 14 -March 21, three- hour long classes. $280 Per Student, six spots available. Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Visual Arts
Paper Lithography Class with Jess Ackerson. Tuesdays, February 15 – March 8th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. $150 per student, six spots available, Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Talk
Local Whole Grain Goodness with Dan Rivera of Triple Green Jade Farm. 7 p.m. Join baker, farmer, and miller Dan Rivera from Triple Green Jade Farm in Willsboro, NY, as he shares recipes and techniques for getting more local whole grains onto your table. Recipes for cookies, buns, galettes, and even pasta will be covered. Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Talk
The Robinsons of Rokeby and Kauffman's Station: A Story of Two Underground Railroad Sites. 6:30 p.m. Zoom. Join Tucker Foltz, Rokeby Museum education programs manager, and Matthew March, Education Curator at Cumberland County Historical Society in Pennsylvania, for a discussion on two very different sites that operated as part of the Underground Railroad.
This event is part of Rokeby Museum's Black History Month Lecture Series. It is free to the public but pre-registration is required. www.rokeby.org
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Writing
Your Universe Wordbuilding for any kind of fiction with DeMisty Bellinger. Five weeks. Online. Pay What You Can $50-$250. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Reading
Dr. Randall Horton, poet and memoirist. 7 p.m. Cardinal Lounge, Angell College Center. SUNY Plattsburgh English Department Visiting Writer Series. Sponsors English Department, CAS and Dean of Arts and Sciences. Free.
This event is offered in person and via Zoom. In-person attendees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear a mask. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link. 518-564-2090 To register: alumni@plattsburgh.edu
Writing
Author Advice, Jamie Sheffield. 7-8 p.m. On Zoom. Informal talks with authors on their path to publication. $5 donation suggested. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Comedy
Stand-Up Comedy Night with Pat DaBiere featuring comic Lauren Turczak & host Mickael Gregg. 7:30 p.m. Livingood's Restaurant & Brewery, 697 Bear Swamp Rd. Peru. Age: 21+ (due to alcohol). Get two drinks & a show for only $25. Limited spots! Call to reserve your tickets at 518-643-2020.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Talk
Stephen Bates: From Slave to Sheriff – Virtual Panel. 1-2:30 p.m. Register to attend. https://bixbylibrary.org/event/batesbixby/
Writing
My First Fanzine. 10 a.m.-Noon. Adirondack Center for Writing with The Link Arts Center. 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Ages 8-12. Free. www.bit.lyacwzine.
Teen Zine. 1-3 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing with The Link Arts Center. 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Ages 13-17. Free. www.bit.lyacwzine.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Visual Arts
Creative February – Daily Painting Demonstration. 7 p.m. Join Takeyce live from her studio as she completes her final daily painting of Creative February 2022. Adirondack Experience virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY MARCH 3-4
Symposium
Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. Scholar Presentations in Yokum Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh. March 4 Field Trip to Asgaard.
MONDAY, March 21
Visual Arts
Taking their Place: Bringing American Women Artists into the Foreground. 7 p.m. Join speaker Laura R. Prieto as she explores the lives and work of women who became landscape painters, portraitists, and commercial artists, from the mid-1800s through the Great Depression, especially those found in the Adirondacks. Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Music
The Machine performing Pink Floyd. 8 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $24/$35/$45. www.strandcenter.org
The Dude of Life Band, led by Phish lyricist Dude of Life (aka Steve Pollak). 8 p.m. Nectar’s, 188 Main St. Burlington, VT
Tickets are on sale for $17.50.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dude-of-life-band-saturday-april-9-nectars-tickets-
244104070847
ONGOING
Exhibits
Finding Beauty in the Familiar, a collection of works by Eleanor Sweeney & Paul Pedersen. Through Feb. 26. The Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent by Denis Defibaugh.Through March 11. Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Myers Fine Arts Building, Burke Gallery. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m. All galleries closed holidays and Winter Break.
Rockwell Kent's Greenland. Through March 11. Slatkin Gallery, Myers Fine Art Gallery, SUNY Plattsburgh. Features original works completed by Rockwell Kent during his time in Greenland, interviews with current Illorsuit residents conducted by Denis Defibaugh, hand-tinted lantern slide images and ephemera made during his residence in Greenland. The majority of these works are generously on loan from private collections.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Music
Music Over the Marsh with Jeff Balerno. 2-4 p.m. Saturdays. Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. 518-327-6241 Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Hitting a New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefanescu (Section 2). 8 a.m. Feb.21-March 27. Admission, What You Can ($50-$250), Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
