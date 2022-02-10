Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Miscellaneous
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. *"Artists of the Adirondacks" - 83 pieces on display (First floor of Saranac Waterfront Lodge, 250 Lake Flower Ave.)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. *Make Your Own Winter Carnival Button--Show your Carnival pride and creativity by making your own button (Historic Saranac Lake, Saranac Laboratory Museum, 89 Church St., $, More info)
11 a.m. - 5 p.m. *"Totally 80s" Art Exhibit--Featuring Artwork Produced in the 80s plus More (Adirondack Artists' Guild, 52 Main St.)
1- 5 p.m. New Winter Carnival History Hut and Gift Shop--Learn about Winter Carnival, Shop for Official Merchandise (Winter Carnival History Hut near the Ice Palace)
1-4 p.m. *The Cure Porch on Wheels--Learn about Winter Carnival history and its connections to the tuberculosis industry in Saranac Lake (Historic Saranac Lake, Lake Flower Boat Launch)
6 p.m. American Management Association Torchlight Skiing and Fireworks (Mt. Pisgah Ski Center, 92 Mt. Pisgah Lane)
Music
Ryan Montbleau Band wsg The Outcrops. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door. Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ryan-montbleau-band-winter-carnival-waterhole-wsg-the-outcrops-tickets-230446039307
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Dance
English Dance. 7-9 p.m. Rescheduled from snow storm cancelled dance last weekend. Clinton County Fairgrounds Square Dance Hall, $5 per person. Vaccinations required.
Exhibit
Community Gallery Show. Opening 5 p.m. Through Feb. 25. This collaborative exhibition features a breadth of work including photography, sculpture, painting, pastels, ceramics, stained glass, printmaking, and drawing. Strand Center Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St. Plattsburgh. Free.
Miscellaneous
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. *"Artists of the Adirondacks" - 83 pieces on display (First floor of Saranac Waterfront Lodge, 250 Lake Flower Ave.)
10 a.m. Adirondack Bank Innertube Races (Mt. Pisgah Ski Center, 92 Mt. Pisgah Lane, Children's Event Fees paid for by Saranac Lake Kiwanis Club)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. *Make Your Own Winter Carnival Button--Show your Carnival pride and creativity by making your own button (Historic Saranac Lake, Saranac Laboratory Museum, 89 Church St, $, More info)
11 a.m. - 5 p.m. *"Totally 80s" Art Exhibit--Featuring Artwork Produced in the 80s plus More (Adirondack Artists' Guild, 52 Main St.)
12:30 p.m. Coakley Home and Hardware Children's Skating Races (Saranac Lake Civic Center, 213 Ampersand Ave, Children's Event Fees paid for by Saranac Lake Kiwanis Club)
1-6 p.m. New Winter Carnival History Hut and Gift Shop--Learn about Winter Carnival, Shop for Official Merchandise (Winter Carnival History Hut near the Ice Palace)
1-4 p.m. *The Cure Porch on Wheels--Learn about Winter Carnival history and its connections to the tuberculosis industry in Saranac Lake (Historic Saranac Lake, Lake Flower Boat Launch)
1:30-3:30 p.m. New Coakley Home and Hardware Open Skate with Free Hot Chocolate (Right after the Skating Races, Saranac Lake Civic Center, 213 Ampersand Ave)
TBD Firefighter's Broom Ball (Saranac Lake Civic Center, 213 Ampersand Ave)
6 p.m. NEW Saranac Waterfront Lodge Snow Ball -- Return of the Classic Formal Dinner and Dance (Saranac Waterfront Lodge, 250 Lake Flower Ave, Purchase Tickets)
**NO Rotary Club Variety Show this year...check back next year**
Music
The Mallett Brothers Band wsg Folkfaces. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show. 8:30 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $12 Advance/$15 Door.
Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mallett-brothers-band-wsg-folkfaces-at-winter-carnival-waterhole-tickets-230455156577
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
Too Tall String Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. $10 per person at the door. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake, NY www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799 admin@bluseedstudios.org. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Children 12 and under who are not vaccinated are welcome as long as they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Film
Sheriff Stephen Bates Documentary (view on-request at Bixby Library). 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. https://bixbylibrary.org/event/stephen-bates-documentary-showing/
Miscellaneous
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. **NO Mason's Pancake Breakfast this year...check back next year**
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. *"Artists of the Adirondacks" - 83 pieces on display (First floor of Saranac Waterfront Lodge, 250 Lake Flower Ave)
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. New Winter Carnival History Hut and Gift Shop--Learn about Winter Carnival, Shop for Official Merchandise (Winter Carnival History Hut near the Ice Palace)
10 a.m. *CanAm Snow Rugby (Saranac Lake High School Track Field, 79 Canaras Ave, Call 518-524-5841)
11 a.m. *Paul Smiths Woodsmen Exhibition (Riverside Park)
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. *Paul Smiths College Alumni Reception (Hotel Saranac, 100 Main St)
11 a.m. - 5 p.m. *"Totally 80s" Art Exhibit--Featuring Artwork Produced in the 80s plus More (Adirondack Artists' Guild, 52 Main St.)
12 p.m. Gala Parade Line-Up (Register at Nice N Easy Mobil, 196 Broadway Ave)
1 p.m. Gala Parade presented by Casella Waste and North Country Community College (Broadway and Main St from Ampersand Ave to LaPan Highway)
1-4 p.m. *The Cure Porch on Wheels--Learn about Winter Carnival history and its connections to the tuberculosis industry in Saranac Lake (Historic Saranac Lake, Lake Flower Boat Launch)
2-6 p.m. *Waterhole Presents The Big Takeover at the Post Parade Party--Free (48 Main St, After the Parade)
2 p.m. *Rusty Nail Presents 80's Metal Legends The Darkside Skinny Dippers--Free (83 Broadway Ave, After the Parade)
3 p.m. *Romano's Saranac Lanes and Sports Bar presents Sonic Boom playing an all 80's Show (11 Bloomingdale Ave, After the Parade)
8 p.m. *Romano's Saranac Lakes and Sports Bar presents Good Guy Productions DJ Show (11 Bloomingdale Ave)
9: p.m. *Waterhole Presents West End Blend wsg Sideways (48 Main St, $, Doors open at 8:00pm)
Music
Maribyrd. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020
The Big Takeover at Winter Carnival Post Parade Party. Doors Noon. Show 2- 6 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ RSVP www.saranaclakewaterhole.com
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
Sergio Alonso and Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. 7 p.m. A Piano by Nature online Zoom event with live conversation and audience participation. 518-962-8899 Email: pianobynature.org
West End Blend wsg The Sideways. Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ $15 Advance Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-blend-wsg-the-sideways-at-winter-carnival-waterhole-tickets-230494775077
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Artisans
Made with Love Artisan Market. Noon-4 p.m. Livingood's Restaurant & Brewery, 697 Bear Swamp Rd. Peru. 518-643-2020.
Miscellaneous
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. *"Artists of the Adirondacks" - 83 pieces on display (First floor of Saranac Waterfront Lodge, 250 Lake Flower Ave.)
10 a.m. Community Bank Adult Cross-country Ski Races (Dewey Mountain, Route 3, Call 518-891-2697)
11 a.m. Bionique Testing Labs Snowflake Volleyball Tournament (Saranac Lake Civic Center, Rotary Field, 213 Ampersand Ave.)
11 a.m. ANCA FlowerBall (Lake Flower near the Ice Palace)
11 a.m. - 5 p.m. *"Totally 80s" Art Exhibit--Featuring Artwork Produced in the 80s plus More (Adirondack Artists' Guild, 52 Main St.)
12-6 p.m. NEW Winter Carnival History Hut and Gift Shop--Learn about Winter Carnival, Shop for Official Merchandise (Winter Carnival History Hut near the Ice Palace)
12 p.m. Adirondack Health Youth Cross-country Ski Races (Dewey Mountain, Route 3, Call 518-891-2697, Children's Event Fees paid for by Saranac Lake Kiwanis Club)
1 p.m. *The Village Mercantile Winter Carnival Shoebox Float Judging and Prizes (The Village Mercantile, 97 Main St, drop off your Shoebox Floats anytime February 4-12, call 518-354-7183 for more information)
1 p.m. *NEW TIME and NEW LOCATION Casella Waste Systems Kiddie Parade (Meet at the Adirondack Carousel, 2 Depot St)
2 p.m. - 6:00 pm *Waterhole Presents The Wormdogs, Bloody Mary Sunday--Free (Upstairs 48 Main St.)
7:30 p.m. Guide Boat Realty Winter Carnival Slide Show (Ice Palace, State Boat Launch)
8 p.m. Guide Boat Realty "Storming the Ice Palace" Closing Fireworks Display (Ice Palace, State Boat Launch)
Music
Plain Jane. 3 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020
The Wormdogs at Bloody Mary Sunday. 2-6 p.m. The Waterhole Music Lounge, 2022 Winter Carnival Concert Lineup, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ Free Show.
Concert tickets for these events will be available for purchase via our website www.saranaclakewaterhole.com and in person by stopping into the venue. Masks will be required for entry. All shows will have adjusted capacities for Covid concerns.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Visual Arts
Zinc Plate Intaglio Class with Peter Avery Bird. Mondays February 14 -March 21, three- hour long classes. $280 Per Student, six spots available. Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Visual Arts
Paper Lithography Class with Jess Ackerson. Tuesdays, February 15 – March 8th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. $150 per student, six spots available, Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Talk
Local Whole Grain Goodness with Dan Rivera of Triple Green Jade Farm. 7 p.m. Join baker, farmer, and miller Dan Rivera from Triple Green Jade Farm in Willsboro, NY, as he shares recipes and techniques for getting more local whole grains onto your table. Recipes for cookies, buns, galettes, and even pasta will be covered. Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Talk
The Robinsons of Rokeby and Kauffman's Station: A Story of Two Underground Railroad Sites. 6:30 p.m. Zoom. Join Tucker Foltz, Rokeby Museum education programs manager, and Matthew March, Education Curator at Cumberland County Historical Society in Pennsylvania, for a discussion on two very different sites that operated as part of the Underground Railroad.
This event is part of Rokeby Museum's Black History Month Lecture Series. It is free to the public but pre-registration is required. www.rokeby.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Film
King Richard. 7 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange in Essex. The Champlain Valley Film Winter Series. **Please note per NYS and CDC guidelines, the Grange will now require proof of vaccination to attend indoor events.** Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for those under 18. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, in Essex.
Visit www.thegrangehall.info for reviews and trailers.
Music
Mingo Lodge. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Fiber Arts
Wool and Water Workshop. Noon-2 p.m. Adirondack Watershed Institute. Paul Smith's VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Free.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Writing
Your Universe Wordbuilding for any kind of fiction with DeMisty Bellinger. Five weeks. Online. Pay What You Can $50-$250. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Reading
Dr. Randall Horton, poet and memoirist. 7 p.m. Cardinal Lounge, Angell College Center. SUNY Plattsburgh English Department Visiting Writer Series. Sponsors English Department, CAS and Dean of Arts and Sciences. Free.
This event is offered in person and via Zoom. In-person attendees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear a mask. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link. 518-564-2090 To register: alumni@plattsburgh.edu
Writing
Author Advice, Jamie Sheffield. 7-8 p.m. On Zoom. Informal talks with authors on their path to publication. $5 donation suggested. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Talk
Stephen Bates: From Slave to Sheriff – Virtual Panel. 1-2:30 p.m. Register to attend. https://bixbylibrary.org/event/batesbixby/
Writing
My First Fanzine. 10 a.m.-Noon. Adirondack Center for Writing with The Link Arts Center. 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Ages 8-12. Free. www.bit.lyacwzine.
Teen Zine. 1-3 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing with The Link Arts Center. 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Ages 13-17. Free. www.bit.lyacwzine.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Visual Arts
Creative February – Daily Painting Demonstration. 7 p.m. Join Takeyce live from her studio as she completes her final daily painting of Creative February 2022. Adirondack Experience virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
Symposium
Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. SUNY Plattsburgh. Tours: Rockwell Kent Gallery 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Lectures TBD. Yokum Room 200, “Pursuing beauty in bewilderment at its profusion: Reflections on Gender and Sexuality in Rockwell Kent’s Greenland Materials" presented by Susan Vanek and Jette Rygaard; "New light on the friendship between Rockwell Kent and Knud Rasmussen" presented by Erik Torm.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. Asgaard Farm Tour. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Visitors provide their own transportation.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
Music
Mingo Lodge. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
Music
Crowley & Waters. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
Music
Irish Twins. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Music
Kevin Duprey. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
MONDAY, March 21
Visual Arts
Taking their Place: Bringing American Women Artists into the Foreground. 7 p.m. Join speaker Laura R. Prieto as she explores the lives and work of women who became landscape painters, portraitists, and commercial artists, from the mid-1800s through the Great Depression, especially those found in the Adirondacks. Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
SATURDAY, March 26
Music
Hamard. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Music
The Machine performing Pink Floyd. 8 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $24/$35/$45. www.strandcenter.org
The Dude of Life Band, led by Phish lyricist Dude of Life (aka Steve Pollak). 8 p.m. Nectar’s, 188 Main St. Burlington, VT
Tickets are on sale for $17.50.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dude-of-life-band-saturday-april-9-nectars-tickets-
244104070847
ONGOING
Exhibits
Finding Beauty in the Familiar, a collection of works by Eleanor Sweeney & Paul Pedersen. Through Feb. 26. The Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent by Denis Defibaugh.Through March 11. Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Myers Fine Arts Building, Burke Gallery. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m. All galleries closed holidays and Winter Break.
Rockwell Kent's Greenland. Through March 11. Slatkin Gallery, Myers Fine Art Gallery, SUNY Plattsburgh. Features original works completed by Rockwell Kent during his time in Greenland, interviews with current Illorsuit residents conducted by Denis Defibaugh, hand-tinted lantern slide images and ephemera made during his residence in Greenland. The majority of these works are generously on loan from private collections.
Totally Eighties featuring 1980s-era work by Guild Members. Through March 11. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518 891-2615. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Music
Music Over the Marsh with Jeff Balerno. 2-4 p.m. Saturdays. Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. 518-327-6241 Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Hitting a New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefanescu (Section 2). 8 a.m. Feb.21-March 27. Admission, What You Can ($50-$250), Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
