FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Music
Lake City Ramblers. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Miscellaneous
Winter Lights Holiday Extravaganza. Cabot Cheese Co-operative Member Night! 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and Dec. 26 through January 1. The Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne, Vt. Reserve tickets: Adults: $15; Children (ages 3-17): $10; Children (ages 0-2): Free. To purchase tickets, visit www.shelburnemuseum.org/visit/winter-lights/ ·
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Music
OTB Party with Tommy Vinyl. 3 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Mike Lawlor. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Zoom Concert. 7 p.m. An Intimate Conversation with Westport’s Own Daniel Linder, pianist. Inner Worlds: Music of Ludwig van Beethoven and Gabriela Lena Frank. Free. Email: pianobynature@gmail.com or call 518-962-8899.
East Branch Friends of the Arts presents Larry Ham Trio. 7:30 p.m. Keene Valley Congregational Church, Rt 73, Keene Valley. Cost $10 donation suggested. Students are always free. Covid Policy: All attendees must be fully vaccinated against Covid 19 and must wear masks while in the church. Info: www.eastbranchfriendsofthearts.com/ eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com, matt@stic.net
Rhythmic Circus. 7:30 p.m. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placide. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show and are available by calling 518.523.2512 or online at www.lakeplacidarts.org.
The Gibson Brothers. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St. Plattsburgh. $25-$35. Phone: 518-563-1604. www.strandcenter.org
Brent Carter & Friends -- A Soulful Journey. 8 p.m. Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. Registration. $15. www.upperjayartcenter.org 518-546-6074.
Miscellaneous
Holiday Open House. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association Museum, 98 Ohio Avenue, Old Base Museum Campus, Plattsburgh.
Holiday Open Studio. Artist Diane E. Leifheit. Noon-6 p.m. Point of View Studio, 815 State Route 86, Gabriels. Email: diane@dianeleifheit.com Phone: 518-651-1938.
Keeseville Holiday Festival. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Downtown. Big truck parade, holiday lights, hot cocoa, tree lighting, children's craft corner, free X-mas Store, House Lighting Competition with prizes. Live entertainment and caroling. Special guest, Santa Claus.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Music
Hammard. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Miscellaneous
Holiday Open House. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association Museum, 98 Ohio Avenue, Old Base Museum Campus, Plattsburgh.
Holiday Open Studio. Artist Diane E. Leifheit. Noon-6 p.m. Point of View Studio, 815 State Route 86, Gabriels. Email: diane@dianeleifheit.com Phone: 518-651-1938.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Music
Knotty G's. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Music
Rock Brothers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Exhibit Opening
Artist Georgeanne Gaffney. Noon-2 p.m. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615. Masks required.Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 until 5, and 11-3 on Sundays. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Miscellaneous
Holiday Open Studio. Artist Diane E. Leifheit. Noon-6 p.m. Point of View Studio, 815 State Route 86, Gabriels. Email: diane@dianeleifheit.com Phone: 518-651-1938.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
Music
Knotty G's. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon. 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $45 to $55. Available online at tinyurl.com/nbvxfah3.
Miscellaneous
Holiday Open Studio. Artist Diane E. Leifheit. Noon-6 p.m. Point of View Studio, 815 State Route 86, Gabriels. Email: diane@dianeleifheit.com Phone: 518-651-1938.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Music
Christmas Eve with Doc. 3 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Miscellaneous
Friday Night Writes. Drop-in writing session. 5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.
Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
The Annual Holiday Members Show. The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Through December 31. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
Work by Monica Sara Mzese. Third-Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. On display through December.
