SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Film
"Theater of Blood." 7 p.m., Super 8 Hotel, Route 9N, Plattsburgh. Film screening on reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, but donations welcome. Masks, social distancing required. Register planned attendance by emailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220. Presented by the Newman Center Film Series.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
Exhibit Opening
"Wiley's Retrospective." Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Patrons must wear masks and maintain social distancing, and no more than six visitors may be in the gallery at one time. Show featuring work by Ken Wiley will run through Jan. 31.
