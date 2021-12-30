Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
2022
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Film
Early 1970s Drive-in Classics. 7 p.m. The Best Western Plus, 446 Rt. 3 in uptown Plattsburgh (adjoining 99 Restaurant). Evening begins with the 1973 'monsterpiece' "Horror High" on Saturday, Jan. 1st. The movie's lead actor, former Hollywood child star Pat Cardi ("Gunsmoke"), has loaned his personal 16mm (film) print to headline this event. Free with donations welcome. Register planned attendance at serious_61@yahoo.com or text 518-802-1220.
Miscellaneous
Winter Lights Holiday Extravaganza. 5-8 p.m. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Rd. Shelburne, Vt. Adults: $15; Children (ages 3-17): $10; Children (ages 0-2): Free. To purchase tickets, visit www.shelburnemuseum.org/visit/winter-lights/
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
Music
January Jams. Canceled due to rapid spread of Omicron variant. Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Rt. 9N. Plans to reassess the situation weekly. Safety and health remain top priority. Please call Scott at 518-946-6074 if you have any questions, and look for updates on Facebook and Instagram.
TUESDAYS JAN. 4, JAN. 11, JAN. 18, JAN. 25, FEB. 1, FEB. 8
Ceramics Class with Peter Shrope. 4 slots. $285 per student includes materials. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Register: admin@bluseedstudios.org
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7.
Music
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. 7:30 p.m. UVM Lane Series and the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. UVM Recital Hall. Mini-festival of early and middle period Beethoven piano trios with Gloria Chien, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; and cellist Paul Watkins of the Emerson String Quartet. Friday's evening program includes Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major, Op. 1, No. 1 and his Piano Trio in E-flat major, Op. 70, No. 2. Jan. 9, 3 p.m. will feature the Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3 and the iconic Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost” Trio in D major. Tickets: $40 adult, $5 student, $70 adult for both performances.
For questions or more information about the Lane Series 2022 Spring Sessions, please call 802-656-4455 or visit uvm.edu/laneseries.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Exhibit Opening
"Transition," an art show to benefit High Peaks Hospice during the month of January. Representatives will be at the gallery from 4 – 6 p.m. to greet visitors and start the bidding. Masks are required in the gallery. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615. Each member will present one or two pieces in a silent auction so that visitors can bid on them. At the end of the month, Hospice will notify the high bidders of their winnings.
The show will be posted on line on the Artists Guild's website. People wishing to bid may call the gallery at 518-891-2615 to place bids during business hours. Visitors to the gallery may bid in person. There will not be a formal reception for the show. Starting in January, gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Miscellaneous
Friday Night Writes. Drop-in writing session. 5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
Music
ON 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
Music
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. 3 p.m. UVM Lane Series and the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. UVM Recital Hall. Mini-festival of early and middle period Beethoven piano trios with Gloria Chien, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; and cellist Paul Watkins of the Emerson String Quartet. Sunday afternoon will feature the Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3 and the iconic Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost” Trio in D major. Tickets: $40 adult, $5 student. For questions or more information about the Lane Series 2022 Spring Sessions, please call 802-656-4455 or visit uvm.edu/laneseries.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
Miscellaneous
Barkreaders: An Open Mic & Reading featuring North Country Writers. 7-8 p.m. Featured reader Sara Schaff. Free. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
Music
Midnight Stargazers. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
Music
AuSable Branch. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
MONDAY, JAN. 17
Miscellaneous
Hitting A New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefansecu. January 17-February 13.Virtual, Asynchronous class. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Sliding scale $50-$250.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
Music
Merle Jam. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
Miscellaneous
Author Advice: Kate Messner. 7 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing vitual series featuring informal talks with authors on their path to publication. $5 suggested donation. Register:
www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Music
The Gibson Brothers. 7 p.m. The Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 91 E. Main St. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 door. Available: www.chateaugayny.org or Dick's Country Store, Alix's True Value or Chateaugay Town Hall.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Music
R.E.N.O. Lite. 4:30 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
Music
Jumpin Joe Birthday. 3 p.m. 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks 647-0020.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
The Annual Holiday Members Show. The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Through December 31. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org
Work by Monica Sara Mzese. Third-Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. On display through December.
MISCELLANEOUS
Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet. Adirondack Regional Theatre was selected as the January beneficiary by Hannaford located at 7 Pyramid Drive in Plattsburgh. ART will receive a $1 donation for every $12 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Hannaford location in January.
