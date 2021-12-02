Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Exhibit Opening. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Watercolorist Catherine Moore. NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery, 85 Maine St., Saranac Lake.
Miscellaneous
House Lighting Competition. Register with household name, address, and phone number. Open to houses in Port Kent, Port Douglas, Keesville, Ausable, Clintonville, and Harkness. Email to keesevillefreelibrary@gmail.com. Deadline Dec. 5. House Decorating Judges tour Dec. 8 to select first, second, and third place winners.
Online Auction: Through Dec. 5. Adirondack History Museum. Go to: www.biddingforgood.com/ADKhistorymuseum.
Please call 518-873-6466 or email echs@adkhistorymuseum.org for help or questions about items.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Music
Mike McCarthy. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Miscellaneous
Embarrassing: A Shame-Free Open Mic Night for Your Worst, Earliest Work. 8:30 p.m., Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway St., Saranac Lake. $10 donation. Masks and proof of vaccination required for all. Space will be limited to allow for safe social distancing at the event. Register for event online at tinyurl.com/yuwkvd6v.
Theater
"The Agitators." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre,15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Admission, $10. Masks required. Reservations are recommended. For information and tickets, contact John Brown Lives! at 518-744-7112 or info@johnbrownlives.org.
Film
Warren Miller's "Winter Starts Now." 7 p.m., Strand Center Theater, 23 Brinkerhoff Street , Plattsburgh. Tickets $17 in advance, $18 day of show. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/2exmfna6.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Exhibit
Opening Reception. 5-8 p.m. Annual Holiday Members Show. The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Runs through December 31. Free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Music
Maribird. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Rustic Riders. 7 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Limited capacity. Vaccination/masks required. Reserve tickets 518-891-3799.
Film
"The Magic Box." 7 p.m., Best Western Plus, 446 Rt. 3, Plattsburgh. Movie screening on reel-to-reel, 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome. Register planned attendance at serious_61@yahoo.com or text/call 518-802-1220.
"Stillwater." 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 Route 22, Whallonsburg. $6, adults; $3, ages 17 and under.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Music
Vince du Bois. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Music
Lake City Ramblers. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Music
OTB Party with Tommy Vinyl. 3 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Mike Lawlor. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Zoom Concert. 7 p.m. An Intimate Conversation with Westport’s Own Daniel Linder, pianist. Inner Worlds: Music of Ludwig van Beethoven and Gabriela Lena Frank. Free. Email: pianobynature@gmail.com or call 518-962-8899.
East Branch Friends of the Arts presents Larry Ham Trio. 7:30 p.m. Keene Valley Congregational Church, Rt 73, Keene Valley. Cost $10 donation suggested. Students are always free. Covid Policy: All attendees must be fully vaccinated against Covid 19 and must wear masks while in the church. Info: www.eastbranchfriendsofthearts.com/ eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com, matt@stic.net
Rhythmic Circus. 7:30 p.m. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placide. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show and are available by calling 518.523.2512 or online at www.lakeplacidarts.org.
Brent Carter & Friends -- A Soulful Journey. 8 p.m. Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. Registration. $15. www.upperjayartcenter.org 518-546-6074.
Miscellaneous
Keeseville Holiday Festival. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Downtown. Big truck parade, holiday lights, hot cocoa, tree lighting, children's craft corner, free X-mas Store, House Lighting Competition with prizes. Live entertainment and caroling. Special guest, Santa Claus.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Music
Hammard. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Music
Knotty G's. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Music
Rock Brothers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
Music
Knotty G's. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon. 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $45 to $55. Available online at tinyurl.com/nbvxfah3.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Music
Christmas Eve with Doc. 3 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
Work by Monica Sara Mzese. Third-Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. On display through December.
