FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Theater
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
Miscellaneous
Howl Story Slam (V). 7 p.m., presented by Adirondack Center for Writing and North Country Public Radio. First 15 storytellers to register will be in lineup. Register at tinyurl.com/yyflm4wp. For more information, visit adirondackcenterforwriting.org.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
Theater
"After." 4 p.m., Willsboro Central School, 29 School Lane, Willsboro. 10 minute long short play. Donations accepted. Reservation for seat required, email dhopkins@willsborocsd.org to reserve. Masks required.
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
Theater
"After." 4 p.m., Willsboro Central School, 29 School Lane, Willsboro. 10 minute long short play. Donations accepted. Reservation for seat required, email dhopkins@willsborocsd.org to reserve. Masks required.
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
Theater
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
Theater
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
Workshop
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
Theater
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Theater
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
MONDAY, DEC. 28
Theater
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
Theater
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Theater
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
Exhibit Opening
"Wiley's Retrospective." Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Patrons must wear masks and maintain social distancing, and no more than six visitors may be in the gallery at one time. Show featuring work by Ken Wiley will run through Jan. 31.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"The Big Little Show." Exhibit open from 1 to 5 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Free. Runs through Dec. 19.
"Off the Wall" Holiday Art Bazaar. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Show runs until Dec. 20. All items priced under $100.
Holiday Show. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show runs through Dec. 31.
