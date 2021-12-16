Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Theater
"A Seussifed Christmas Carol" directed by Kent Streed. 7 p.m. Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. 18 and under $10. General admission $15. Proof fully vaccinated ages 12+. Masks. 518-891-1854.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Music
Knotty G's. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Wood, Wire & Voice. Christmas Show. Canceled. Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"It's A Wonderful Life - The Live Radio Play" presented by Adirondack Regional Theatre. 8-10 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. $15. All patrons over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask while in the Strand's facilities. All ticket holders 12 years old and up must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry to this event.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Theater
"A Seussifed Christmas Carol" directed by Kent Streed. 7 p.m. Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. 18 and under $10. General admission $15. Proof fully vaccinated ages 12+. Masks. 518-891-1854.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Music
Rock Brothers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Exhibit Opening
Artist Georgeanne Gaffney. Noon-2 p.m. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615. Masks required.Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 until 5, and 11-3 on Sundays. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Theater
"A Seussifed Christmas Carol" directed by Kent Streed. 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. 18 and under $10. General admission $15. Proof fully vaccinated ages 12+. Masks. 518-891-1854.
Miscellaneous
Holiday Open Studio. Artist Diane E. Leifheit. Noon-6 p.m. Point of View Studio, 815 State Route 86, Gabriels. Email: diane@dianeleifheit.com Phone: 518-651-1938.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
Music
Knotty G's. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon. 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $45 to $55. Available online at tinyurl.com/nbvxfah3.
Theater
"A Seussifed Christmas Carol" directed by Kent Streed. 7 p.m. Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. 18 and under $10. General admission $15. Proof fully vaccinated ages 12+. Masks. 518-891-1854.
Miscellaneous
Holiday Open Studio. Artist Diane E. Leifheit. Noon-6 p.m. Point of View Studio, 815 State Route 86, Gabriels. Email: diane@dianeleifheit.com Phone: 518-651-1938.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Music
Christmas Eve with Doc. 3 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
2022
Miscellaneous
Tuesdays, Jan. 4, Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 & 8
Ceramics Class with Peter Shrope. 4 slots. $285 per student includes materials. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Register: admin@bluseedstudios.org
Friday, Jan. 7.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Miscellaneous
Friday Night Writes. Drop-in writing session. 5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Miscellaneous
Barkreaders: An Open Mic & Reading featuring North Country Writers. 7-8 p.m. Featured reader Sara Schaff. Free. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake.
Monday, January 17
Miscellaneous
Hitting A New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefansecu. January 17-February 13.Virtual, Asynchronous class. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Sliding scale $50-$250.
Friday, Jan. 21
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
The Annual Holiday Members Show. The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Through December 31. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
Work by Monica Sara Mzese. Third-Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. On display through December.
