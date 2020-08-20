Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
Music
Wickmore Jazz Trio. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Music
High Peaks Opera. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
Exhibit Opening
"Responding II." Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Visit adirondackartistsguild.com for gallery hours or more information.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Music
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
