THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Music
Vince du Boise. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
Exhibit Opening
Recent Works by Meg Bernstein. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Exhibit to run through Aug. 31.
"North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade." 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Aug. 27.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Music
Irish Twins. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Tim Collins Jazz Quintet. 7:30 pm, Curbside at Harborside, Plattsburgh City Stage, Dock Street, Plattsburgh (drive-in concert)
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Music
Duprey Trio. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Bootleg Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Northern Lights. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Tim Collins Jazz Quintet. 4:00 pm at Weatherwatch Farm, Number 37 Road, Saranac. Reservations requested: ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com or 518-293-7613.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Music
Lao Tizer Band. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Music
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Continental Cuisine. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Rd, Lake Placid. Free.
The Mississippi Hot Dogs. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Music
Knobby Reed. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Music
Aaron Martin. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dave Ruch. 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Music
Neil Young Tribute. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Accidental Trio. 8 p.m., Keene Valley Congregational Church, 1791 State Scenic Route 73, Keene Valley. Presented by East Branch Friends of the Arts. Suggested donation, $10. For more info: 210-386-2525 or eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
Miscellaneous
Outdoor Artisan Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strand Center front lawn, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org/artisan-markets for more information about the event and to see what artisans will be participating.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Fulton's Folly. 2 to 5 p.m., WSCS Camp on the Chateaugay Lake Narrows, 5401 State Route 374.
Lance Moreland. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
Just Us. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Beethoven Birthday Bash. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Music
Ghost of Paul Revere. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Music
Karen Savoca. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Miscellaneous
Howl Story Slam. 6 p.m., Ausable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville. Theme: Transitions.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Music
Mr.Sipp and Blues. 6:30 p.m., Strand Center Theater, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show. Visit tinyurl.com/5dr6s4c9 to purchase.
Southbound. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Music
Mingo and Friends. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Music
Ironwood. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Music
Rocky James. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
InCahoots. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Music
Trigger Hippy. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Music
See 3. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Annie in the Water. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Music
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 p.m., Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Music
Rock Brothers. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Guys." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Music
The Harbingers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Guys." 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Music
The Duo. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"Catching the Light." Tahawus Cultural Center, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Photography and artwork by Rob Fountain. Gallery runs through Sept. 26.
