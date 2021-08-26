Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Music
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 p.m., Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
Exhibit Opening
Abstract Adirondack Pop-Up Gallery: David “Kanietakeron” Fadden. 5:30 p.m., Historic McClellan Cure Cottage at 391 Park Avenue in Saranac Lake. Fadden will be at the gallery to speak about his work. Exhibit runs through Sept. 16.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Music
Rock Brothers. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Guys." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"Depot Theatre Academy Cabaret" 7 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. Tickets available at site, donations welcomed.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Miscellaneous
Used Book Sale. 5 to 8 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Music
The Harbingers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Guys." 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
Micellaneous
Used Book Sale. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro. Prices reduced from first day of sale.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Music
The Duo. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Theater
"The Guys." 6 p.m., Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St, Rouses Point. Suggested donation $15.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Music
Devil's Lettuce. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Exhibit Opening
"Oil and Water." 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Featuring work by artists Dennon Walantus and Matt McGarr. Exhibit runs through Sept. 24.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Music
Jumpin Joe. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Music
Northern Current Music Festival. 1 to 9 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free. Visit www.northerncurrentadk.org for more information and a full band lineup.
Tuesday @ Jeemers. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
“Cantrip” Scottish Traditional Band. 4 p.m., Weatherwatch Farm, 550 Number 37 Road, Saranac. Rain or shine, lawn concert under tent. Suggested donation $20 includes refreshments. Reservations requested: ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com and 518-293-7613; more info: www: hillandhollowmusic.org.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Music
AuSable Branch. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Music
Kevin Duprey. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Music
Gab N Dad. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Music
Mallory's Bush. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
"Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk." 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $20. Purchase at tinyurl.com/2dcbnphy.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Seventh Annual Blues at Timbuctoo. 5 p.m., John Brown Farm Historic Site, 115 John Brown Road, Lake Placid.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Music
Derrick Hackett. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
"Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk." 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $20. Purchase at tinyurl.com/2dcbnphy.
Miscellaneous
An Evening with Russell Brooks. 7 p.m., Adirondack Center for Writing’s Event Space, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Author Russell Brooks will be on hand to do a reading from his book "Forgone." $10, tickets available at adirondackcenterforwriting.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Music
One for the Road. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Music
Paradox. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade." Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Aug. 27.
Recent Works by Meg Bernstein. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Exhibit to run through Aug. 31.
"Catching the Light." Tahawus Cultural Center, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Photography and artwork by Rob Fountain. Gallery runs through Sept. 26.
