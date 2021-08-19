Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Music
Mr.Sipp and Blues. 6:30 p.m., Strand Center Theater, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show. Visit tinyurl.com/5dr6s4c9 to purchase.
Southbound. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Theater
"A Delicate Balance." 7 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. Mask required. Donations accepted at door.
"Great Arts Cabaret." 7:30 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $20, adult non-member; $15, adult Arts Center members; $10, 18 and under non-members; $5, 18 and under arts center members. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/3pfm6f9b.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Music
Mingo and Friends. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"Into the Woods, Jr." 7 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. Tickets available at site, donations welcomed. Presented by the Depot Theatre Academy summer youth program.
Miscellaneous
"The Singing of the Green." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presentation by Ticonderoga Historical Society Managing Director Diane O'Connor on the "great traditions of American musical theater and how much those traditions are owed to Irish-Americans." Program held outdoors, attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations may be made at 518-585-7868 or by emailing tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Music
Ironwood. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Redford Suns. 5:30 p.m., Cadyville Park Pavilion, 114 Goddeau Road, Cadyville. Free
An Evening with Iva, Alan, Andrea and Antonin. 7 p.m., Keene Arts, 10881 NYS RT 73, Keene. $15 admission at the door. Reservations: lakeflowerlanding@gmail.com. In compliance with current COVID-19 protocols and recommendations. Please bring a face mask.
Adirondack Jazz Orchestra. 7:30 p.m., Curbside at Harborside Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh.
Theater
"Into the Woods, Jr." 7 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. Tickets available at site, donations welcomed. Presented by the Depot Theatre Academy summer youth program.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Music
Rocky James. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
InCahoots. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Theater
"Into the Woods, Jr." 2 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. Tickets available at site, donations welcomed. Presented by the Depot Theatre Academy summer youth program.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Music
Trigger Hippy. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Music
See 3. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Annie in the Water. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Music
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 p.m., Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Music
Rock Brothers. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Guys." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"Depot Theatre Academy Cabaret" 7 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. Tickets available at site, donations welcomed.
Miscellaneous
Used Book Sale. 5 to 8 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Music
The Harbingers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Guys." 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
Micellaneous
Used Book Sale. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro. Prices reduced from first day of sale.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Music
The Duo. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Music
Devil's Lettuce. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Music
Jumpin Joe. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Music
Northern Current Music Festival. 1 to 9 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free. Visit www.northerncurrentadk.org for more information and a full band lineup.
Tuesday @ Jeemers. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Music
AuSable Branch. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Music
Kevin Duprey. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Music
Gab N Dad. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Music
Mallory's Bush. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
"Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk." 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $20. Purchase at tinyurl.com/2dcbnphy.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Music
Derrick Hackett. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
"Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk." 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $20. Purchase at tinyurl.com/2dcbnphy.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Music
One for the Road. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Music
Paradox. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade." Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Aug. 27.
Recent Works by Meg Bernstein. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Exhibit to run through Aug. 31.
"Catching the Light." Tahawus Cultural Center, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Photography and artwork by Rob Fountain. Gallery runs through Sept. 26.
