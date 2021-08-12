Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Music
Knobby Reed. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Sam Barron. 7 p.m., BluStage, BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. $10 at door. Masks required for all patrons.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Music
Aaron Martin. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dave Ruch. 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Music
Neil Young Tribute. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Elvis Tribute Artist Mark Shelton. 6 p.m., Amazing Grace Vineyard and Winery, 9839 Route 9, Chazy. Reservations required, visit tinyurl.com/23jwnuyj online to reserve.
Broadway at Harborside. 7:30 p.m., Curbside at Harborside Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. $20 per carload.
The Amalgamates. 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. $5 donation.
Accidental Trio. 8 p.m., Keene Valley Congregational Church, 1791 State Scenic Route 73, Keene Valley. Presented by East Branch Friends of the Arts. Suggested donation, $10. For more info: 210-386-2525 or eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com
Theater
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
Miscellaneous
Outdoor Artisan Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strand Center front lawn, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org/artisan-markets for more information about the event and to see what artisans will be participating.
Outside Art Affair. 5 to 8 p.m., Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 East Main St., Malone. Artwork from 10 regional plein air artists including Charles Atwood King, Sandra Hildreth and Nancy Brossard.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Gospel Brunch with Elvis. 10:30 a.m., Amazing Grace Vineyard and Winery, 9839 Route 9, Chazy. Elvis tribute artist Mark Shelton to perform during meal. Reservations required, visit tinyurl.com/4drsvfvh online to reserve.
Fulton's Folly. 2 to 5 p.m., WSCS Camp on the Chateaugay Lake Narrows, 5401 State Route 374.
Lance Moreland. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
Just Us. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Beethoven Birthday Bash. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Purchase tickets at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Theater
"The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10, ages 18 and over; $8, ages under 18.
"The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $12. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Music
Ghost of Paul Revere. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Music
Karen Savoca. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Miscellaneous
Howl Story Slam. 6 p.m., Ausable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville. Theme: Transitions.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Music
Mr.Sipp and Blues. 6:30 p.m., Strand Center Theater, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show. Visit tinyurl.com/5dr6s4c9 to purchase.
Southbound. 6:30 p.m., Samuel de Champlain Stage, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Music
Mingo and Friends. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Miscellaneous
"The Singing of the Green." 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presentation by Ticonderoga Historical Society Managing Director Diane O'Connor on the "great traditions of American musical theater and how much those traditions are owed to Irish-Americans." Program held outdoors, attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations may be made at 518-585-7868 or by emailing tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Music
Ironwood. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Redford Suns. 5:30 p.m., Cadyville Park Pavilion, 114 Goddeau Road, Cadyville. Free
An Evening with Iva, Alan, Andrea and Antonin. 7 p.m., Keene Arts, 10881 NYS RT 73, Keene. $15 admission at the door. Reservations: lakeflowerlanding@gmail.com. In compliance with current COVID-19 protocols and recommendations. Please bring a face mask.
Adirondack Jazz Orchestra. 7:30 p.m., Curbside at Harborside Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Music
Rocky James. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
InCahoots. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Music
Trigger Hippy. 7 to 9 p.m., Mid's Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Music
See 3. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.
Annie in the Water. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Music
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 p.m., Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Music
Rock Brothers. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Guys." 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
Miscellaneous
Used Book Sale. 5 to 8 p.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Music
The Harbingers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Guys." 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 2756 Essex Road, Essex. Tickets, $15. Visit www.essextheatre.org to purchase.
Micellaneous
Used Book Sale. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro. Prices reduced from first day of sale.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Music
The Duo. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade." Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Aug. 27.
Recent Works by Meg Bernstein. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Exhibit to run through Aug. 31.
"Catching the Light." Tahawus Cultural Center, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Photography and artwork by Rob Fountain. Gallery runs through Sept. 26.
