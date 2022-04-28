Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
Music
Just Jammin' Music. 5-8 p.m. Peru Memorial VFW, 710 Pleasant St., Rt 22B, Peru. Opens with food specials 4 - 7 p.m.
Party on the Patio: James Daniels Band. 6-10 p.m. Waterhole, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. Outside. Free. 21+
Theater
The SUNY Plattsburgh Department of Theater presents "Nefarious." 7:30 p.m. Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $3 for Student Association members, and can be purchased at the Angell College Center desk, or online at tickets.plattsburgh.edu.
For more information, contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator in music and theater, at 518-564-2243 or butc3332@plattsburgh.edu.
Writing
Author Advice: Poets Arhm Choi Wild and Roya Marsh. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Q & A included. Suggested donation $5. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
Theater
Play Reading: Lifespan of a Fact. 7:30 p.m. Cast: Noel Carmichael, Michael Galligan, Scott Renderer. Based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. Proof of vaccination at the door, masks optional. www.upperjayartcenter.org
The SUNY Plattsburgh Department of Theater presents "Nefarious." 7:30 p.m. Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $3 for Student Association members, and can be purchased at the Angell College Center desk, or online at tickets.plattsburgh.edu.
For more information, contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator in music and theater, at 518-564-2243 or butc3332@plattsburgh.edu
Broadway Cabaret. 7 p.m. Franklin Academy Players' show will feature many songs/scenes from a great variety of Broadway Shows including Rent, Chicago, Frozen, Waitress, Hamilton, and so many more. Tickets are $5 and available at the door or reservations can be made by calling 518-483-7807 or email at cconnolly@maloneschools.org.
Music
Kevin Duprey. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Miscellaneous
1st Annual Women's Expo. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. West Side Ballroom, Plattsburgh. Forty-plus exhibitors will be sharing information, resources, health and wellness and shopping. There will be workshops, a DJ on hand, along with food, drinks and a photo booth to commemorate the occasion. A $5 donation along with a Chinese auction will benefit Make A Wish of NENY to provide more wishes for local children.
Music
Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir: An Evening of Gospel Music. 7 p.m. Essex Community Church, Corner of Main Street and NYS Route 22, Essex. 518-963-4014.
The Duo. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Shira Elias (Formerly of Turkuaz). wsg The Forest Dwellers. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 21+ venue. Tickets: www.saranaclakewaterhole.com
Theater
The SUNY Plattsburgh Department of Theater presents "Nefarious." 7:30 p.m. Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $3 for Student Association members, and can be purchased at the Angell College Center desk, or online at tickets.plattsburgh.edu.
For more information, contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator in music and theater, at 518-564-2243 or butc3332@plattsburgh.edu.
Broadway Cabaret. 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Franklin Academy Players' show will feature many songs/scenes from a great variety of Broadway Shows including Rent, Chicago, Frozen, Waitress, Hamilton, and so many more. Tickets are $5 and available at the door or reservations can be made by calling 518-483-7807 or email at cconnolly@maloneschools.org.
Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, The Concert Version. 7 p.m. Book and lyrics adapted by Kathleen Recchia. Music by Sam Balzac/Kathleen Recchia. Keene Valley Congregational Church, Rte. 73 Keene Valley. Reservations required. (EQUITY COVID policies will be strictly observed. Proof of vaccination/masking required). Free. Donations accepted. Reservations: 518-708-3606.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Exhibits
NorthWind Fine Arts Annual Spring Juried Show. May 1-31. www.northwindfineartsgallery.com/juried-shows.
Thru the Lens of Kathleen Bigrow: “Mostly Spruce & Hemlock: Tupper Lake’s Logging Heritage." May 1-29.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. May 1-30. Opening event 5-7 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Music
Jumpin Joe’s All Stars & Benefit for Lance. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Theater
The SUNY Plattsburgh Department of Theater presents "Nefarious." 2 p.m. Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $3 for Student Association members, and can be purchased at the Angell College Center desk, or online at tickets.plattsburgh.edu.
For more information, contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator in music and theater, at 518-564-2243 or butc3332@plattsburgh.edu.
Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, The Concert Version. 3 p.m. Book and lyrics adapted by Kathleen Recchia. Music by Sam Balzac/Kathleen Recchia. Keene Valley Congregational Church, Rte. 73 Keene Valley. Reservations required. (EQUITY COVID policies will be strictly observed. Proof of vaccination/masking required). Free. Donations accepted. Reservations: 518-708-3606.
MONDAY, MAY 2
Writing
High School Writing Retreat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In-person at Paul Smith’s College (7777 NY-30, Paul Smith. Students will enjoy poetry performances and learn to supercharge their writing with workshop leaders and poetry rockstars Roya Marsh, Jive Poetic, and Karl Michael Iglesias. Students must bring their own lunch. Register as a school (or as an individual homeschool student). A perfect opportunity to include on college applications. Open to any high school students and classes, including homeschool students. No experience necessary, and no fee to attend. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
TUESDAY, MAY 3
Talk
"Clinton County's Civil War Soldiers ... and how to find them" presented by Julie Dowd with a special memoire by Jacob Woodward on his 3rd great-grandfather Peter Dubray from Reford. 6 p.m. House of Prayer, 63 Broad St., Plattsburgh.
Hand-made Paper Artists Interpretation on Lake Champlain Watershed Pollution. 6:30 p.m. Zoom. Professional artist and art educator Carol Marie Vossler will discuss what the Lake Champlain Watershed means to her and how her work-in-progress for this project captures her position. Visit bluseedstudios.org to register.
Writing
High School Writing Retreat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In-person at Paul Smith’s College (7777 NY-30, Paul Smith. Students will enjoy poetry performances and learn to supercharge their writing with workshop leaders and poetry rockstars Roya Marsh, Jive Poetic, and Karl Michael Iglesias. Students must bring their own lunch. Register as a school (or as an individual homeschool student). A perfect opportunity to include on college applications. Open to any high school students and classes, including homeschool students. No experience necessary, and no fee to attend. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
THURSDAY, MAY 5
Music
Open Mic 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Buffalo’s Organ Fairchild. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
FRIDAY, MAY 6
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Features rare family heirlooms that are rarely or never displayed. Among them are an 1832 wedding dress, military items from the Civil War, and manuscripts. The exhibit will include readings of family letters, so please bring a cell phone with headphones.Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
“The New Surreal," works created by artist, Alex Reiter. Free reception 5-8 p.m. Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Auditions
Adirondack Regional Theatre is holding auditions for “Godspell” and “Rocky Horror Show.” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Strand Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Callback for Rocky Horror Show, if needed starts at 4 p.m. www.adtheatre.com/auditions or email auditions@adktheatre.com
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
Miscellaneous
The Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International fundraiser for local scholarship. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Outdoors at Strand Center Artisan Markets. In the past, DKG raised scholarship monies with its popular Tea With Famous Ladies. COVID precautions have necessitated cancellation of the Tea again this year. A new scholarship fund raiser is the sale of greeting cards. DKG member artists have designed the cards, which are for sale at the Artisan Markets.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Auditions
Adirondack Regional Theatre. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ART will be holding auditions for both “Godspell” and “Rocky Horror Show." Strand Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St. Plattsburgh. Callbacks for “Rocky Horror Show”, if needed, will begin at 4 p.m. Those auditioning must sing a song a cappella, perform a short two- minute monologue and take part in a dance audition. You can audition for one or both shows at the same time.
“Godspell” will be performed August 4-7 at the Strand Theatre and August 11-14 at the Essex Theatre Company. “Rocky Horror Show” will be performed October 28-30 at the Strand Theatre.
Exhibits
Photographs by Skip Murray. Artist opening May 5-7 p.m. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Music
One For The Road. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Jamcrackers. Benefit concert for Play ADK. 7 p.m. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $5 for school-aged children. Proceeds from the show will support the establishment of a new children’s museum and family resource center in downtown Saranac Lake.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
Miscellaneous
Mother's Day Brunch/Art Market by Saranac Lake ArtWorks, Trail Walks @ the VIC. 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Treat Mom to a waffle breakfast, find the perfect gift for Mom when browsing handmade art by talented local artists and then join an artist for a walk on the VIC trails.
VIC staff will be cooking up a homemade waffle served with fresh maple syrup, fruit, yogurt, juice and coffee. Brunch will be served in the Heron Marsh Gallery space from 9 a.m.- noon. Cost is $10/person or $35 for a family of four.
The Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org.
Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu Follow us with #AccessADK on social media
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
THURSDAY, MAY 12
Film
Asbury Shorts USA, “41st Asbury Short Film Concert." 7 p.m. Sarah LaDuke of WAMC Northeast Public Radio will serve as the screening's Guest Host. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive in Lake Placid.
For further information, reservations and directions please visit www.adirondackfilm.org.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
Music
Knotty G’s. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Exhibit
Wild at Heart. May 14-June 26. The exhibit will feature the paintings, drawings, and digital art works of Rachel Finn, the delicately fashioned botanical collages of Alison Haas, and the sculpture and pottery of Susan Burdick Young. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd floor, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Open to public Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m., and by appointment 646-734-0703.
Music
Outcrops. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Theater
Festival of Theatre Arts. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.The Willsboro Central School Drama Club, in partnership the Depot Theatre Academy. Free and open to all students in grades 7-12 from any school, and offers the opportunity for participation in workshops in singing, acting, dance, and behind-the-scenes technology with Depot Theatre teaching artists from Broadway and beyond. Students are asked to wear masks when not performing. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration is open and should be submitted by May 10. The registration form is available online at www.depottheatre.org/festival. For more information, contact Jennifer Moore at jmoore@willsborocsd.org.
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. Noon. Gigi's on the River, Keeseville. Visit website to make reservations, view menu, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. 6 p.m. at Keeseville Elks. Visit website to make reservations, view menus, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
SUNDAY, MAY 15
Music
Knotty G’s. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Talk
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. Sustainability Talk 3-4 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Theater
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. 5 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Living Community, Plattsburgh. Visit website to make reservations, view menus, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
TUESDAY, MAY 17
Clay
Wheel 101. 6-8 p.m. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Teacher: Nancy Armitage of Form n Func. Learn the basics of throwing on the wheel in this five-session class. Learn the studio basics as well as how to create one of a kind wheel thrown pieces finished with glaze. Receive free Open Studio for the duration of the 5 classes so you can practice your new skills outside of class times. Ages 18+. This class is a bridge into our Open Studio program. No prior experience needed. All materials are included. $200 Members / $215 Non-members.
FRIDAY, MAY 20
Music
Sweet Ritas. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Workshops
Draw a Story: Comics, Characters, and Conflicts with illustrator Allison Bannister. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Ages 8-12. No experience necessary. Admission $10. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Graphic Novels: Planning Your Story with illustrator Allison Bannister. 2-4 p.m. Ages 13-17. No experience necessary. Beginners welcome. Admission $10. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Comedy
Rusty The Logger. 7-8 p.m. Paul Smith's VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Rusty DeWees comes “Down From The Mountain" to The Big Tree Fest for an in-person on-stage LIVE Comedy and Music Show. Actor/Comedian DeWees is known for his beloved and valued The Logger persona through which he offers his stellar, hard earned, talents as full-on comedian, musician, ad libber, and story-teller. $20. Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org. Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Music
Spring Street 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
Music
Hammard. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
MONDAY, MAY 23
Talk
The Realities of the World in Creative Works. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Speakers: Carrie Hill, Haudenosaunee from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory and owner of Chill Baskets, Susan Hoffer, visual artist, and Natasha Smoke Santiago, Akwesasne artist. Co-sponsored by Adirondack Diversity Initiative. Register: www.theadkx.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
Writing
Press Release Essentials: Best Practices for Your Community Newspaper with Andy Flynn. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (single session workshop) Free, thanks to Adirondack Publishing. Online class (Zoom). Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
THURSDAY, MAY 26
Writing
Author Advice: Brian Heinz. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Q & A included. Suggested donation $5. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, MAY 27
Talk
Shannon Elizabeth Kanaly, author of “Kaleidoscope Emotion.” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Book signing and presentation. Lake The book depicts the author’s struggle with health and mental health issues, which many times is still ‘swept under the rug.' Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr., Plattsburgh 518-561-6431.
Music
Midnight Stargazers. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
Music
The Grange Music Series presents Corner House. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets at the door: $15 / $5 under 18. Phone: 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Adk Jazz Orchestra. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
SUNDAY, MAY 29
Miscellaneous
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. Fashion Show 'Circularity in Motion" 5 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Music
3 Generations of Dupreys. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
THURSDAY, MAY 31
Talk
Deep History and Belonging in the Adirondacks. 7 p.m. Conversation between Curt Stager, a scientist, educator, and author whose research deals with climate change and ecological histories of lakes and landscapes; Dave Fadden (Akwesasne Mohawk), an artist, storyteller, and writer from Onchiota; and Tim Messner, a professor of archeology at SUNY Potsdam. The talk will explore the human history of the Adirondacks and consider the ways in which recent archeological discoveries have pushed the boundaries of scientific and historical knowledge and helped to shape larger discussions of belonging, ownership, stewardship, and the concept of wilderness itself. Hosted by the Adirondack Experience, the eight-part series to feature wide range of voices exploring the history and contemporary experiences of diverse communities in the Adirondacks. www.theadkx.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
Dance
Adirondack Dance Company presents An Evening of the Arts featuring Peter Pan. 7 p.m. Reserved tickets $20 adults, $15 senior/child. Tickets: recitalticketing.com Phone: 518-335-7385.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
Miscellaneous
Family Fun Festival. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr., Plattsburgh. Local vendors, live music, petting zoo, food, silent auction, raffle, garage sale, book sale.
Field of Dreams Fundraiser. 4 p.m. Silent Auction, food, games, live music. 20 Main, Main St AuSable 647-0020.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Music
Susquehanna String Band. 7-8 p.m. Paul Smith's VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Featuring Rick Bunting, Dan Duggan, and John Kierk combine their individual talent to preform traditional music from America and the British Isles. $15.
Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org. Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
Talk
History of the Black Suffrage Settlement Movement and Its Relationship to Ongoing Conservation Efforts in the Hudson Valley. 7 p.m. Zoom Aaron Mair, a 30-year wilderness expert, environmental justice pioneer, and advisor to the White House’s Commission for Environmental Quality for both the Clinton and Obama administrations. www.theadkx.org.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Clay
Wheel 101. 6-8 p.m. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Teacher: Nancy Armitage of Form n Func. Learn the basics of throwing on the wheel in this five-session class. Learn the studio basics as well as how to create one of a kind wheel thrown pieces finished with glaze. Receive free Open Studio for the duration of the 5 classes so you can practice your new skills outside of class times. Ages 18+. This class is a bridge into our Open Studio program. No prior experience needed. All materials are included. $200 Members / $215 Non-members.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
Writing
Author Advice: Chris Tebbetts. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Q & A included. Suggested donation $5. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
ONGOING
Exhibits
"Backseat Dreamer" photographs by Michael Hart and "Altered Realities" photographs by Noreen Sadue. Through May 1. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 E. Main St., Malone. The Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Noon-3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment.www.downtownartistcellar.com
NorthWind Fine Arts Annual Spring Juried Show. May 1-31. www.northwindfineartsgallery.com/juried-shows.
Thru the Lens of Kathleen Bigrow: “Mostly Spruce & Hemlock: Tupper Lake’s Logging Heritage." May 1-29.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. May 1-30. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Photographs by Skip Murray. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Lucas Haight: Look Again. Third Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rt. 9N, Upper Jay. Featuring dreamlike and surreal creations, with an emphasis on relationships and exploration. Phone: 518-946-6074 for gallery hours.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Jewelry
Jewelry Making with Beads & Flowers. Saturday mornings 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30- May 7. Special for Mother’s Day! Two-week class by Martha Jackson. Create a pair of earrings (or 2) and bracelet using beads and layering of flowers charms. Cost $124 per student, mother/daughter team $184. (25% discount) Supplies are included. Four spots available. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Miscellaneous
Introduction to Chinese Brush Painting by teaching artist Jade Lam. A six-week workshop Wednesdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. beginning May 11 virtually via Zoom. Clinton County Office for the Aging will be offering a this free workshop to Clinton County residents ages 55+ are eligible to attend. All materials will be provided. To register, call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620. Space is limited.
Play Gym. Supervised by Gregg VanDeusen, early childhood educator at Lakeside School in Essex. 9:30 am.-Noon. Saturday mornings March 26-April 30. Ages newborn-6. All children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver and there is no registration required or fee to attend. Donations to support the program are welcome. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22 (corner of Whallons Bay Road). More information is available at www.thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777.
Beginners Golf Lessons. Mondays at 5:30 p.m. April 4, 11, 18 & 25. $40 series. Women and youth encouraged. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. To register, email: admin@thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777.
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship.
Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Textiles
Knitting & Crocheting.Tuesday Evenings 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 22 - April 12. Four-week class by Olivia Morocco and Martha Jackson. Cost $225 per student. Supplies included (unless special materials are desired). BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Writing
PoemVillage 2022. 200-plus poems by North Country writers in shop windows all over the village of Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
UPCOMING
49th Annual Tupper Lake Arts Show. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
“Under Adirondack Skies,” which features the work of Adirondack Daily Enterprise photographer Eric Adsit. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visit www.adsitmediaworks.com to see more of Adsit's work.
Whimsical Twigs & Bark Creations by Mike Campisi. July 1-30.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
Home in the Adirondacks: Paddling Perspectives with Patrick McPhee and Patricia Bellerose. July 1-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Online: patrickmcphee.com and www.patriciabellerose.com.
Adirondack Center for Writing presents First annual Kickass Writers Festival. Aug. 19-20. Pendragon Theater, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Aug. 19: New York State Author, AYAD AKHTAR, and the 2021 New York State Poet, Willie Perdomo. Introductions by former New York State Writer, Russell Banks along with the award-winning poet Chase Twichell. This specific reading is the result of a collaboration with the New York State Writers Institute at SUNY Albany. Aug. 20: Memoirist, feminist, and humanitarian Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. Showcase of festival authors such as Gwen Kirby, musician Marcia Belsky at the Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Wood-En-Lightened: Sculpture, Furniture, Light, and Video with artist Tyler Schrader. Aug. 3-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.. Free. Opening reception on August 3, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Visit www.tylerschrader.com
The Elusive Wild Sculptures & Paintings by PJ LaBarge. Aug. 3-30. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Visit: www.pjlabarge.com
Saranac Lake ArtWorks 14th Annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival. August 15 – 20.
Visit: SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air
2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. August 20-28
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. One-day, in-person format at the Essex County Fairgrounds on September 24.
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
