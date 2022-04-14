Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
Miscellaneous
April Gatherings at the Keeseville Free Library: Georgia Harkness. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presented by Allison Arnold. Come and learn about Dr. Georgia Harkness, who was a theologian who broke new ground for women in religious circles, specifically in the Methodist Church when the pulpits were closed to females. Harkness was also a voice for racial and gender equality. Space is limited. Register in person, by email (keesevillefreelibrary@gmail.com) or by calling 518-834-9504 to reserve a spot.
14th Annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival. Deadline for Artist submissions and applications today and still being accepted by visiting OnlineJuriedShows.com and selecting the Adirondack Plein Air Festival. Full details on the event can be found by visiting website: SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air
Music
John Nemeth and the Blue Dreamers. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Retro Live, 14 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. $18 Advance/$20 Door. Tickets: www.plattsburghbluesandjazz.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Miscellaneous
The Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International fundraiser for local scholarship program.10 a.m.-3 p.m. Outdoors at Strand Center Artisan Markets. In the past, DKG raised scholarship monies with its popular Tea With Famous Ladies. COVID precautions have necessitated cancellation of the Tea again this year. A new scholarship fund raiser is the sale of greeting cards. DKG member artists have designed the cards, which are for sale at the Artisan Markets.
Easter Artisan Market. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Strand Center for the Arts lawn, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Raffle, proceeds benefit arts programming. Vendors can contact Artisan Market Manager, Nancy at: markets@strandcenter.org
Music
Rock n Lil. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
MONDAY, APRIL 18
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Mushroom Painting. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
How to Write a News Story 101 with Andy Flynn. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (single session workshop) Free, thanks to Adirondack Publishing Online class (Zoom). Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Talk
Exploring Connections between Land and Landscapes. 7 p.m. Zoom. ADKX Chief Curator Laura Rice and Smithsonian Senior Curator Eleanor Harvey. Co-sponsored by Adirondack Diversity Initiative. Register: www.theadkx.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Pressed Fairy Painting. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Gnome Glitter Globe. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
Talk
History with a Twist - American Bootlegging. Presented by Niki Kourofsky, author of 'Adirondack Outlaws' and Stacia Takach, Lake Placid Statecoach Inn. 7 p.m. Free. Register: www.theadkx.org
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Fleece Fox Stuffy Sewing. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Dance
SUNY Plattsburgh Dance Corps presents 'The Greatest Show!' 8:30 p.m. Strand Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. $5.
Film
"Spiderman No Way Home." PG-13. Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Admission $3 or $10 family. Concession items $1.
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Caterpillar Printmaking. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
Poetry Meets Art. 6-8 p.m. Nan Scheffel Morse, jim bourey, Sylvia Karman, Saikat Chakraborty, Roger Mitchell and Craig Milewski. Hotel Saranac, 100 Main St., Saranac Lake.
Music
Minor Adjustments 2022 Spring Invitational. Featuring JEDI Dance Productions, Cumberland Bay Barbershoppers, Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir. Doors 5:30p.m. Show 6 p.m. Admission $5. Strand Theatere, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
Mike McCarthy. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Casey Murray and Molly Tucker with Eloise & Co. Old Time, New England, Celtic and Quebecois tunes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NY-22, Essex. $10. $3 under 18.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Dance
SUNY Plattsburgh Dance Corps presents 'The Greatest Show!' 1 p.m. Strand Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. $5.
Film
Being the Ricardos. 7-8:30 p.m. Champlain Valley Film Series. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NY-22, Essex. $7/under 18, $4.
Music
AuSable Branch. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Miscellaneous
Adirondack Coast Arts and Crafts Fair Spring Show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Crete Civic Center, 2 Beach Rd. Plattsburgh.
SAMfest. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A celebration of science, art and music. Paul Smith's VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths.
Andy Gross Live! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Strand Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. $30. www.strandcenter.org 518-563-1604.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Film
"Sing 2." PG. 1 p.m. Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Admission $3 or $10 family. Concession items $1.
Music
Calmus. 3 p.m. Prize-winning a cappella vocal quintet from Leipzig, Germany performs "Faith & Madness," a program of renaissance and baroque music of the 16th and 17th. Historic Church of the Assumption, 78 Clinton St., Redford. Suggested donation at the door: $15 general, $12 seniors, $5 students. Current public health guidelines followed. More info: 518-293-7613; ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com; or www.hillandhollowmusic.org
Tommy Gomez. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Talk
'Reflections' Artists Talk by Winosha Steele and Peter Russom. 5 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Free.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
Music
Kevin Duprey. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Music
Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir: An Evening of Gospel Music. 7 p.m. Essex Community Church, Corner of Main Street and NYS Route 22, Essex. 518-963-4014.
The Duo. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Music
Jumpin Joe’s All Stars & Benefit for Lance. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
MONDAY, MAY 2
Writing
High School Writing Retreat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In-person at Paul Smith’s College (7777 NY-30, Paul Smith. Students will enjoy poetry performances and learn to supercharge their writing with workshop leaders and poetry rockstars Roya Marsh, Jive Poetic, and Karl Michael Iglesias. Students must bring their own lunch. Register as a school (or as an individual homeschool student). A perfect opportunity to include on college applications. Open to any high school students and classes, including homeschool students. No experience necessary, and no fee to attend. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
TUESDAY, MAY 3
Writing
High School Writing Retreat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In-person at Paul Smith’s College (7777 NY-30, Paul Smith. Students will enjoy poetry performances and learn to supercharge their writing with workshop leaders and poetry rockstars Roya Marsh, Jive Poetic, and Karl Michael Iglesias. Students must bring their own lunch. Register as a school (or as an individual homeschool student). A perfect opportunity to include on college applications. Open to any high school students and classes, including homeschool students. No experience necessary, and no fee to attend. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
THURSDAY, MAY 5
Music
Buffalo’s Organ Fairchild. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
FRIDAY, MAY 6
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
Miscellaneous
The Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International fundraiser for local scholarship. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Outdoors at Strand Center Artisan Markets. In the past, DKG raised scholarship monies with its popular Tea With Famous Ladies. COVID precautions have necessitated cancellation of the Tea again this year. A new scholarship fund raiser is the sale of greeting cards. DKG member artists have designed the cards, which are for sale at the Artisan Markets.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
Miscellaneous
Mother's Day Brunch/Art Market and Trail Walks @ the VIC. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Treat Mom to a waffle breakfast, find the perfect gift for Mom when browsing handmade art by talented local artists and then join an artist for a walk on the VIC trails. The Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org.
Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu Follow us with #AccessADK on social media
TUESDAY, MAY 17
Clay
Wheel 101. 6-8 p.m. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerfhoff St., Plattsburgh. Teacher: Nancy Armitage of Form n Func. Learn the basics of throwing on the wheel in this five-session class. Learn the studio basics as well as how to create one of a kind wheel thrown pieces finished with glaze. Receive free Open Studio for the duration of the 5 classes so you can practice your new skills outside of class times. Ages 18+. This class is a bridge into our Open Studio program. No prior experience needed. All materials are included. $200 Members / $215 Non-members.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Workshops
Draw a Story: Comics, Characters, and Conflicts with illustator Allison Bannister. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Ages 8-12. No experience necessary. Admission $10. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Graphis Novels: Planning Your Story with illustrator Allison Bannister. 2-4 p.m. Ages 13-17. No experience necessary. Beginners welcome. Admission $10. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Comedy
Rusty The Logger. 7-8 p.m. Paul Smith's VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Rusty DeWees comes “Down From The Mountain" to The Big Gree Fest for an in-person on-stage LIVE Comedy and Music Show. Actor/Comedian DeWees is known for his beloved and valued The Logger persona through which he offers his stellar, hard earned, talents as full-on comedian, musician, ad libber, and story-teller. $20. Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org. Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
MONDAY, MAY 23
Talk
The Realities of the World in Creative Works. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Speakers: Carrie Hill, Haudenosaunee from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory and owner of Chill Baskets, Susan Hoffer, visual artist, and Natasha Smoke Santiago, Akwesasne artist. Co-sponsored by Adirondack Diversity Initiative. Register: www.theadkx.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
Press Release Essentials: Best Practices for Your Community Newspaper with Andy Flynn. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (single session workshop) Free, thanks to Adirondack Publishing. Online class (Zoom). Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
SATURDAY, MAY 28
Music
The Grange Music Series presents Corner House. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets at the door: $15 / $5 under 18. Phone: 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
Miscellaneous
Family Fun Festival. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr., Plattsburgh. Local vendors, live music, petting zoo, food, silent auction, raffle, garage sale, book sale.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Music
Susquehanna String Band. 7-8 p.m. Paul Smith's VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths.
The Susquehanna String Band featuring Rick Bunting, Dan Duggan, and John Kierk combine their individual talent to preform traditional music from America and the British Isles. $15.
Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org. Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Clay
Wheel 101. 6-8 p.m. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerfhoff St., Plattsburgh. Teacher: Nancy Armitage of Form n Func. Learn the basics of throwing on the wheel in this five-session class. Learn the studio basics as well as how to create one of a kind wheel thrown pieces finished with glaze. Receive free Open Studio for the duration of the 5 classes so you can practice your new skills outside of class times. Ages 18+. This class is a bridge into our Open Studio program. No prior experience needed. All materials are included. $200 Members / $215 Non-members.
ONGOING
Exhibits
Adirondack Artists Guild 24th Annual Juried Art Show. Through April 20. Juror Ken Wiley selected 73 works for the show in a wide range of media. The gallery is located at 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Sundays. Phone: 518 891-2615. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Reflections by Winosha Steele and Peter Russom. 5-7 p.m. Through April 25. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar Street, Saranac Lake. All ages welcome. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Children 12 and under who are not vaccinated are welcome as long as they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.
"Backseat Dreamer" photographs by Michael Hart and "Altered Realities" photographs by Noreen Sadue. Through May 1. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 E. Main St., Malone. The Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Noon-3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment.www.downtownartistcellar.com
Lucas Haight: Look Again. Third Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rt. 9N, Upper Jay. Featuring dreamlike and surreal creations, with an emphasis on relationships and exploration. Phone: 518-946-6074 for gallery hours.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Jewelry
Jewelry Making with Beads & Flowers. Saturday mornings 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30- May 7. Special for Mother’s Day! Two-week class by Martha Jackson. Create a pair of earrings (or 2) and bracelet using beads and layering of flowers charms. Cost $124 per student, mother/daughter team $184. (25% discount) Supplies are included. Four spots available. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Miscellaneous
Play Gym. Supervised by Gregg VanDeusen, early childhood educator at Lakeside School in Essex. 9:30 am.-Noon. Saturday mornings March 26-April 30. Ages newborn-6. All children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver and there is no registration required or fee to attend. Donations to support the program are welcome. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22 (corner of Whallons Bay Road). More information is available at www.thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777.
Beginners Golf Lessons. Mondays at 5:30 p.m. April 4, 11, 18 & 25. $40 series. Women and youth encouraged. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. To register, email: admin@thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777.
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship.
Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Textiles
Knitting & Crocheting.Tuesday Evenings 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 22 - April 12. Four-week class by Olivia Morocco and Martha Jackson. Cost $225 per student. Supplies included (unless special materials are desired). BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Upcoming
NorthWind Fine Arts Annual Spring Juried Show. May 1-31. www.northwindfineartsgallery.com/juried-shows.
Thru the Lens of Kathleen Bigrow: “Mostly Spruce & Hemlock: Tupper Lake’s Logging Heritage." May 1-29.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told thorugh mixed media works of Martha Jackson. May 1-30. Opening event May 1 5-7 p.m. Sustainability Talk May 15 3-4 p.m. Fashion Show 'Circularity in Motion" May 29 5 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Photographs by Skip Murray. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. Artist opening May 7 5-7 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
49th Annual Tupper Lake Arts Show. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
“Under Adirondack Skies,” which features the work of Adirondack Daily Enterprise photographer Eric Adsit. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visit www.adsitmediaworks.com to see more of Adsit's work.
Whimsical Twigs & Bark Creations by Mike Campisi. July 1-30.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
Home in the Adirondacks: Paddling Perspectives with Patrick McPhee and Patricia Bellerose. July 1-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Online: patrickmcphee.com and www.patriciabellerose.com.
Adirondack Center for Writing presents First annual Kickass Writers Festival. Aug. 19-20. Pendragon Theater, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Aug. 19: New York State Author, AYAD AKHTAR, and the 2021 New York State Poet, Willie Perdomo. Introductions by former New York State Writer, Russell Banks along with the award-winning poet Chase Twichell. This specific reading is the result of a collaboration with the New York State Writers Institute at SUNY Albany. Aug. 20: Memoirist, feminist, and humanitarian Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. Showcase of festival authors such as Gwen Kirby, musician Marcia Belsky at the Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Wood-En-Lightened: Sculpture, Furniture, Light, and Video with artist Tyler Schrader. Aug. 3-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.. Free. Opening reception on August 3, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Visit www.tylerschrader.com
The Elusive Wild Sculptures & Paintings by PJ LaBarge. Aug. 3-30. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Visit: www.pjlabarge.com
Saranac Lake ArtWorks 14th Annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival. August 15 – 20.
Visit: SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. One-day, in-person format at the Essex County Fairgrounds on September 24.
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. August 20-28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.