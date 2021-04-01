Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
Film
"American Dreamer." 7 p.m., Best Western Plus, 446 Route 3, Plattsburgh. Movie screening on 16 mm film. Free, with donations welcome. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Register planned attendance by e-mailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220. Presented by the Newman Center Film Series.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Theater
"Ophelia's Perspective (V)." Presented by the SUNY Plattsburgh theater department. Premiering April 8, will be available for free through the weekend online at tinyurl.com/4rad444d.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Miscellaneous
Reel Talk Film Series: "The Dig (V)." 7:30 p.m. Watch "The Dig," streaming on Netflix, and join a Zoom discussion with archaeologist Justin Lowry. Visit tinyurl.com/25sad7u6 to register for event.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Music
John Lloyd Young By Request: Live From Las Vegas (V). 9 p.m., purchase virtual ticket online at tinyurl.com/4tjfdpj5. $30.
