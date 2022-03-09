Infusion Baroque Performs 'Virtuosa'– Historical Women in Early Music

SARANAC – Infusion Baroque scoured the historical record the past three to four years for any hint of their early-music predecessors.
Fascinating discoveries led to the Virtuosa Project, which explores women who made significant musical contributions despite considerable barriers and stigma.
At Sunday's Hill and Hollow Music series concert, 3 p.m. at the Saranac United Methodist Church, Alexa Raine-Wright (Baroque flute and recorder), Sallynee Amawat (Baroque violin), Andrea Stewart (Baroque cello), and Rona Nadler (Harpsichord) perform their signature program, "Virtuosa," featuring music by women composers of the 17th and 18th centuries on historical instruments.
The concert highlights works by Barbara Strozzi (1619-1677), Anna Bon (1738-1769), Wilhelmine von Bayreuth (1709-1758), Maddalena Lombardini Sirmen (1745-1818) and Élizabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre (1665-1729).
“It came about because as we started to tour more, it was brought to our attention by audience members, presenters or the general public that we were an ensemble of four women musicians, for the good and the bad,” Amawat said.
“There was a lot of different reactions to us being an all-female group. When we started,we never had the intention of forming an all-female group. It just happened to be that we're all women. It kind of struck us as well why is this a big deal? We just kind of got to thinking about if this particular aspect of our identity is the topic of our conversation then what must this had been like for women back in the 17th and 18th century when this much, much more unconventional?
“So this kind of brought us down the path of exploring this side of music making from a woman's perspective, so really focusing more on the performer. But of course, when you are talking about musicians in the 17th and 18th centuries, many of them composed as well.”
Infusion Baroque started off just programming one concert of all music that was either composed by or performed by women.
“We came across so many interesting repertoire and so many interesting personalities that we decided to dedicate an entire season to this subject,” Amawat said.
“And then it just kind of snowballed from there. We came across such fascinating material and such interesting repertoire and really interesting people as well that we are able to keep just building on this, and this is kind of where we are at the moment.”
While on a 15-minute rehearsal break in Chicago on Tuesday, Amawat shared why Infusion Baroque chose specific women composers and musicians for the Virtuosa Project:
ANNA BON di VENEZIA (1738-1769)
“She was an Italian composer and musician. She was educated at the Ospedale della Pietà in Venice. Her parents (Girolamo Bon and Rosa Ruvinetti Bon) were both musicians as well. She's one of the women that was actually encouraged by her family to pursue music, and she was quite successful. She toured around with her family. In the last part of her career before she got married, she ended up being in the same court as Haydn. So, there is an interesting connection there.”
WILHELMINE VON BAYREUTH (1709-1758)
“She is actually the older sister of Frederick the Great. She came from a musical family, albeit a secretive musical family because she nor her sister or her brother were permitted to pursue music openly. It was forbidden by their father. But as children, they kind of snuck in and secretly practiced and learned music. Later on, Wilhelmine ended up becoming a patron of the arts. She had a very interesting career as a musician, a playwright, a director, just really a woman of the arts despite not being able to really do it out openly as a child.”
MADDALENA LOMBARDINI SIRMEN (1745-1818)
“She's also a product of the Venetian school music, I guess you can call it. She was also educated at the Ospedale. I should also say in her and Anna Bon's case, neither of them were orphans. You have the orphan girls, who were educated as part of Vivaldi's orchestra when Vivaldi was in residence there. But there were also many girls who paid to have their musical education at the Ospedale in Venice. So, Maddalena Lombardini Sirmen was one of them. She was one of the girls who was enrolled as a student as opposed to an orphan. She is very fascinating because she ended up marrying another musician, another violinist. Because she was married, she was able to leave the Ospedale and travel and tour. She ended up becoming more famous than her husband in a sense. When they preformed together, she was obviously the better violinist. They were always together for a year. Then, they had a child. He went back home to Italy to raise their child, and she continued to tour. Exceptionally, she was able to remain financially independent and actually supported her husband and child from abroad. She was kind of like this very progressive, modern woman living at the end of the 18th century.”
ÉLIZABETH-CLAUDE JACQUET de la GUERRE (1665-1729)
“She was a French composer and a keyboardist. She might have played other instruments as well, but I'm not sure. She was a child prodigy. She came from a musical family. She was also a working professional musician, which again was very rare for the 18th century. She continued to play and perform professionally even after she was married, which again is rare. Many times you hear that these women performed for a few years, then they stopped once they got married. Then, they just kind of had to sort of pursue the domestic life afterward. But she actually continued professional musician for most of her life, and she was highly regarded by her contemporaries in her lifetime as well. So, she was considered on par with some of her male contemporaries such as Marais and Visée, up there with the really great French composers.”
LINDA CATLIN SMITH (1957)
“She is actually a contemporary composer. She's still living. The reason why we chose to include her was a lot of what she sort of went through in her own musical education back in the '70s and '80s is very reminiscent of what we talk about in terms of what these 17th and 18th century women had to go through. Yet, she is a highly successful, highly respected composer. It's just sort of a reflection on how women have come so far in terms of careers and having equal recognition for their work, and yet some of the struggles are still the same.”
WHO: Infusion Baroque
WHEN: Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. Pre-concert talk at 2:15 p.m.
WHERE: Saranac Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac.
ADMISSION: Suggested general donation of $15, seniors $12, students $5. Children under 12 (with adult) attend free. Reservations are NOT needed for this concert. We are not keeping a list of names for contact tracing and there is plenty of room to accommodate all.
However, we are still requesting audience members to wear masks. Seating is open; self-distancing is discretionary.
INFO: For further information please contact us by telephone: 518-293-7613 or email: ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com
