SARANAC LAKE – NorthWind Fine Arts and the Hotel Saranac present “Poetry Meets Art” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in Hotel Saranac's Great Hall located at 100 Main St. in Saranac Lake.
The free event is an evening of poetry readings by area poets -— Nan Scheffel Morse, Jim Bourey, Sylvia Karman, Saikat Chakraborty, Roger Mitchell and Craig Milewski – and a new art exhibit by NorthWind’s artists – Shawn Halperin, Damon Hartman, Catherine Hartung, Russ Hartung, Heidi Gutersloh, Mary Woodcock Johnson, Catharine Moore, Lee Ann Sporn, and Susan Whiteman.
GREEK POETICS
Ekphrasis means “description” in Greek.
An ekphrastic poem is a vivid description of a scene or, more commonly, a work of art, according to the Poetry Foundation.
“In 2015, I was reading a New York Times article about an ekphrastic exercise that the Metropolitan Museum of Art was doing with a bunch of poets,” Whiteman, president of NorthWinds Fine Arts Gallery, said.
“They were having poets interpret paintings that were at the Met and having a poetry reading that night. I said, 'You know what, why don't we do this the gallery, but why don't we make this a collaborative event with poets, and some living artists, and we have living poets among us, why don't we do something that is collaborative?”
POET/ARTIST PAIRING
NorthWind Fine Arts held its first Poetry Meets Art event in 2016.
“The poets and artists, they get paired up in the fall,” Whiteman said.
“Each pair decides what they want to work on. So, there is no theme, particularly, other than poetry and art. It keeps the event fresh."
Every time a poet gets to speak and read their new poem, it's a totally different subject than the poet before them.
“It's really a lot of fun because you never know what's going to happen,” Whiteman said.
“So, the poets and the artists work together for several months. They bounce ideas off of one another. The poets get to see the artist. The artists get to see the poetry. Everything gets tweaked along the way, and everyone comes to a final decision about the end of February.”
WHITEMAN/KARMAN
Whiteman, who works in oils, pastels and watercolors, was paired with poet Sylvia Karman.
Whiteman has been a member of Northwind Fine Arts Gallery since 2014.
She is one of the area’s plein air painters, and also works out of her local studio.
She has been juried into many plein air festivals across New York, and spends most of her summers participating in these events.
“Our Little Town,” her pastel of Saranac Lake, won 1st place at the Adirondack Artists Guild’s 2019 Annual Juried Show.
She is a juried member of the Pastel Society of America. Her works in oil and pastel have been featured in galleries across New York State and other areas in the Northeast; she has had numerous featured solo shows and has taught classes at The Wild Center and View in Old Forge.
Karman is a novelist and poet who divides her time between the Adirondacks and central Maryland, according to her website.
Her work has appeared in literary journals, such as Delmarva Review and Blueline, and on various platforms, including Writing the Land. Karman has been a featured artist and guest reader for numerous literary and environmental events, such as MoCoUnderground Reading Series, Scheherazade Project #101Nights, and the Northeast Wilderness Trust Spring Speaker Series.
EXPANDED EVENT
In the past, the event was held at the gallery located at 85 Main St. in Saranac Lake.
“They have been well attended,” Whiteman said.
“But we felt that we wanted to expand the event this year, and the Hotel Saranac was very interested in partnering with us. When we met with Katie Welsh and Jacob Kipping at the Hotel Saranac they wanted to have it in the Great Hall.
“They decided that this was would be really very much something that they would want to do, and we started planning for the event."
There will be a cash bar and the Hotel Saranac is preparing a special tapas and drinks menu.
“The chef is supposed to coming up with a drink and tapas menu that has something to do with poets and poetry,” Whiteman said.
“That will be kind of fun. We are on schedule to do it again next year with them."
