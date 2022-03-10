PoemVillage open for submissions
SARANAC LAKE – PoemVillage is a beloved community program celebrating local poetry from neighbors and friends annually since 2016.
This year, the Adirondack Center for Writing will be hanging poems in windows all around Saranac Lake during National Poetry Month (April).
Also, bundles of locally-harvested poems will be safely delivered to inboxes and to the ACW website daily from April 15 - May 15, 2022. Review these guidelines before submitting to PoemVillage.
Each person may submit up to three poems. You will copy/paste your poems into the form below.
Poems must be within 300 words and 25 lines, those too long will not be included, so please edit before submitting your poem. Please ensure that you have rights to offer this poem for publication. This poem must be your own work.
PoemVillage submissions are only open to poets with ties to the Adirondacks. ACW will consider the Adirondack Region anywhere within 30 minutes of the Adirondack Park.
Questions? Contact Tyler Barton at the Adirondack Center for Writing at info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org.
UJAC Artistic Director search
UPPER JAY – The Upper Jay Art Center (UJAC) is accepting applications for the position of Artistic Director.
Application must include a resume, cover letter, and a contact list of three professional references. Applications will be accepted until April 1 and applicant review begins immediately. Ideal start date is September 2022.
The Artistic Director (AD) of the Upper Jay Art Center is a salaried position for someone with knowledge and passion for art, and who possesses a strong understanding of live performance, including theater, music, and dance. The AD is responsible for conceiving, developing, and implementing the ongoing artistic vision of the Upper Jay Art Center and its performance space, the Recovery Lounge. The AD is responsible for furthering the mission, resource development, and day-to-day operation of a growing, non-profit arts organization. The AD reports to the Board of Directors.
Salary: $32K. Send applications to: info@upperjayartcenter.org
NorthWind Fine Arts Annual Spring Juried Show
SARANAC LAKE – NorthWind Fine Arts, a premier gallery located in the heart of the beautiful Adirondacks, is pleased to announce this year’s juried show.
The gallery welcomes submissions of original creative works of living artists in all 2D and 3D genres and mediums. Selected works will be featured on the gallery's website and shared with an extensive social media audience. First, second and third place winners will receive generous cash prizes.
The gallery is located at 85 Main Street in Saranac Lake, New York, just 9 miles from Lake Placid. Visit us at www.northwindfineartsgallery.com.
Clinton County Pioneers of Suffrage
PLATTSBURGH -- In recognizing Women’s History Month, the League of Women Voters of the North Country and the Clinton County Historical Association are inviting members and the public to attend a Women’s History Commemoration event highlighting the "Fabulous Five" women who fought for the right for women to vote in Clinton County.
On March 24 at 7 p.m., Helen Nerska, co-president of the LWV of the North Country and CCHA director, will present the stories of these women and their impact on local history. The event will be held via Zoom.
Everyone interested in attending should email Diana Wardell at dmwardell76@gmail.com.
