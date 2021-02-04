NorthWind Fine Arts moves locations
SARANAC LAKE — The NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery has moved to 62 Main Street, the location of ADK ArtRise.
Effective Feb. 1, the gallery started sharing the art education and exhibit space with the artists and teachers there.
The large NorthWind Fine Arts exhibit area will feature the work of gallery artists Heidi Gutersloh, Catherine Hartung, Russ Hartung, Lee Ann Sporn, Susan Whiteman and Ed Williams.
Art will be for sale during all regular business hours, and gallery artists will be sitting on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Adirondack Center for Writing presents virtual events
SARANAC LAKE — Renowned author and educator Chris Tebbetts will lead two virtual, one-of-a-kind events presented by Adirondack Center for Writing.
First, he will host "Playing with Story Ideas: A Hands-On Workshop" on Feb. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. with a sliding scale price of $5 to $20.
Later, he will host "Persistence and Optimism in Pursuit of the Ideal: Discussion and Q&A" on March 23 from 7 to 8 p.m. with a sliding scale price of $5 to $20.
For more information or to register for either event, visit tinyurl.com/pyc6egcf.
Northwind Fine Arts announces juried show winners
SARANAC LAKE — The NorthWind FIne Arts Gallery has announced the winners of its juried show, "The Healing Wilderness."
The show is on display on the gallery website, viewable at tinyurl.com/zbiqf6c7, and art may be purchased directly from the artists.
Eighty-three artists submitted 250 pieces, and 127 pieces were selected.
Juror of awards Dave Fadden chose the following works of art for awards:
1st Place, $400 Award
Peter Thomas
"Wings of Prey"
2nd Place, $200 Award
Penny Billings
"April Showers Lifting"
3rd Place, $100 Award
Regina Quin
"Gold"
Arts council accepting grant applications
WESTPORT — The Essex County Arts Council's CAP Grant program is now accepting applications.
The 2021 CAP Grant funds are available to any arts, historical or preservation organization; library, museum or organization providing public programs for Essex County residents.
For full guidelines or to apply, visit tinyurl.com/1ge2pa2g.
Juried show registration opens
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Artist's Guild is now accepting submissions for its upcoming juried show.
The exhibit will from April 1 through April 30. Due to the pandemic, the show will be online only. The submission deadline is March 9.
Artists may enter up to three works at OnlineJuriedShows.com.
The competition is open to all living artists, 18 years of age and older. All media are acceptable. Work must be original and must have been completed within the last three years. More detailed information, the prospectus and entry instructions can be found on the Online Juried Shows website.
Jurors for this year's show are David Fokos and Sherry Kerlin
