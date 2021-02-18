Poet to hold online writing class
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Writing will present "To Put it Lightly: Writing Poetry with Adam Falkner," starting in March.
The online class will run meet weekly on Wednesday nights from March 1 to April 4 and will be priced on a pay-what-you-can basis ranging from $50 to $200
Perfect for: beginner and experienced poetry writers seeking opportunities to generate new work and workshop poems with fellow students.
The class will include self-guided materials for writers to engage and generate independently while also attending live sessions to read work, discuss craft and share editing and publishing practices.
