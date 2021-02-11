BluSeed accepting entries for upcoming art show
SARANAC LAKE — BluSeed Studios is now accepting submissions for its upcoming "La Dansa" movement-themed art show.
It is open to all art/media and original digital art. Prints of original work will not be accepted.
Must fit dance/movement theme. Two-dimensional work must be properly framed and wired, ready to hang.
Clip hangers and saw tooth hangers are not acceptable. Pieces cannot exceed 48 inches by 36 inches.
Sculptures may not exceed 60 inches by 36 inches or weigh more than 50 pounds.
All artwork must be for sale. Sale of any work will be handled by BluSeed staff and have applicable NYS sales tax added. BluSeed studios retains 30 percent commission, so price your work with this in mind.
Participation fee: $15, ages 18 and up; $10, ages 11 to 17; $5, ages 10 and under.
Fifty 2D works and fifteen sculptures accepted on a first come, first served basis.
Find more information and online form to participate at www.bluseedstudios.org.
