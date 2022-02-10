Almanzo Wilder Homestead seeks new logo
BURKE — If you have an artistic side and would like to use your skills in helping to create a new logo for the historic Almanzo Wilder Homestead in Burke, now is your chance.
The Board of Directors of the Almanzo & Laura Ingalls Wilder Association (ALIWA) are inviting any and all individuals throughout local communities to help develop and share their creative ideas for a new logo for the Wilder Homestead.
Almanzo James Wilder was born in Burke in 1857 on the family farm, but left as a young man to travel west, where he met and married Laura Ingalls.
Laura became the well known author of the Little House books including “Farmer Boy” which depicts her husband’s life (Almanzo Wilder) growing up on his family’s farm on the Stacy Road in Burke.
Through the years many volunteers have done a remarkable job to bring the homestead of Almanzo Wilder back to life, complete with the original house, reconstructed barns and outbuildings, and replica one room schoolhouse. Every year thousands of people from all over the world come to visit the boyhood home of Almanzo Wilder.
The ALIWA Board of Directors has used a number of artistic designs throughout the years on materials and merchandise but none have endured to be a single identifying logo for the homestead. With this in mind the Board of Directors decided to move forward to develop a new and unique logo that could be used as a marketing “brand” now and into the future for all things created and distributed from the Homestead.
If you would like to share a creative design that depicts the uniqueness of this historical site in a format that might be professionally developed into a logo, then the ALIWA Board of Directors invites you to come forward.
To participate, email your design in graphic format (jpg, pdf, png) to farm@almanzowilderfarm.com. All designs should include the words ‘Almanzo Wilder Homestead’. A $100 award will be given to the individual who submits the selected design with Wilder Homestead merchandise awarded to the top five designs.
Entries will be accepted starting immediately and running through April 15, 2022.
The winning design will become the property of ALIWA for sole distribution and marketing rights.
If this sounds like an exciting opportunity for you to develop a logo for a world known destination then by all means the ALIWA wants to see your ideas.
Questions may be directed to farm@almanzowidlerfarm.com or by calling Dale Chapin @ 518-353-1445.
Pendragon Launches 2022 Young Playwrights Festival
SARANAC LAKE — Calling all public, private and homeschool student playwrights.
Pendragon Theatre is now soliciting your submissions for this year’s edition of Pendragon Theatre’s Young Playwrights Festival. Participants are encouraged to beat the winter doldrums by letting their imaginations run wild and writing a one-act play that requires no more than four actors and runs no longer than twenty pages (or 20 minutes).
There are two age groups for playwrights: Grades six through eight and grades nine through twelve.
Subject matter is up to the playwright. Original themes, adaptations of folk tales and myths, family stories (remember when Grandpa won that prize?) are great fodder for a playwright’s imagination.
Students may work individually or as co-authors.
Plays may be written as part of in-class studies or written independently.
Pendragon staff members are available to guide and mentor students through the playwriting process.
Submissions will be read and critiqued by Pendragon associates and other theatre professionals.
Submissions are due no later than May 1, 2022.
The winning play from each category will be produced and presented by Pendragon Theatre on June 11, 2022.
The runners-up from each category will be presented as staged readings that evening as well.
Winning playwrights from each category will receive a monetary award of $200.
Students and teachers should go to www.pendragontheatre.org for complete contest details.
