PLATTSBURGH — Frequent shoppers of the Champlain Centre Mall may have noticed several store closures in recent weeks.
The jewelry chain Zales, The Children’s Place, A Pinch or A Pound candy store, the Verizon store, and Dress Me Up Boutique — which opened in June — have all left the mall in a span of a month.
The reason for their departures remains unclear.
“I think a lot of people speculate as to why things don’t work in particular areas,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman told the Press-Republican Tuesday.
“What I will say is national trends do show that people are shopping more online and that impacts businesses in all corners of the North Country. It doesn’t just impact folks … in Downtown Plattsburgh.”
The anchor stores though — Target, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Hobby Lobby — appear to be doing well.
When asked for comment about the closures, Champlain Centre marketing director, Emily Moosmann, would only say, “We prefer to focus on the new stores that are opening.”
NEW STORES
The new stores Moosmann referenced are three new, locally owned businesses: Flora Belle Boutique, Shesuma Outlet and Lake City Sports Club.
Flora Belle Boutique, owned and operated by recent SUNY Plattsburgh graduate Isabelle Flora-Miller, opened on Jan. 10 next to Bath and Body Works.
According to a Champlain Centre press release, the shop plans to offer women’s fashion and gifts, with many of their products sourced from eco-friendly vendors. The apparel ranges from jeans to tops and will offer unique international brands at “consumer-friendly price points,” while also carrying a selection of small potted plants and gifts that showcase the Adirondacks.
Shesuma Outlet, now open across from Old Navy, will offer affordable women’s and children’s fashion apparel and accessories, with an additional selection of men’s apparel.
Shesuma will also sell “trendy accessories such as purses and wallets,” Moosmann said.
Lake City Sports Club, a 17,000-square-foot batting facility, opened on Jan. 7, where Gander Mountain used to be at the Kohl’s end of the mall.
Some features of the facility include indoor batting cages and an opportunity for individuals and local sports teams to work out and train year-round. Other offerings include instructors in hitting, pitching and catching.
“We are pleased to welcome several new businesses opening this month, including Lake City Sports Club, Shesuma Outlet and Flora Belle Boutique,” Lisa Getty, general manager of Champlain Centre, said.
“We look forward to working with them in bringing their visions to life, and invite everyone to come check them out here at Champlain Centre.”
FUTURE OF THE MALL
Cashman also preferred to stay on the positive side when discussing his town’s mall, which opened July 1, 1987.
“I sometimes think that we overlook what we don’t have, and I think that we should acknowledge some of the great things that the mall does have,” he said.
“Senior Planet is a great example of utilizing that space differently. So I’m glad to have Senior Planet there, and the new athletic facility onboarding out there. I think that is another example of family centric opportunities. So hopefully, we can see more of those types of spaces onboarding.”
Though Cashman recognized that there is plenty of potential and room for improvement within Champlain Centre.
“The mall represents about 750,000 square-feet of commercial opportunity in the region,” he said.
“I continue to advocate that we imagine that space to meet the different trends and interests that are developing within that type of commercial space right now. Malls are changing, but I still think that there are many opportunities for that space there, given the corridor we have with our Canadian shoppers at the moment, our local shoppers and visitors to the region throughout the four seasons.
“I would like to see the food court re-energized, along with more family centric entertainment — there is a great call for that within our region. I think that could be very successful.”
Cashman also mentioned the opportunities Champlain Centre has to grow and take advantage of that the town has helped provide.
“They fall within the Smart Growth Center so there’s lots of opportunity for what they can do, but they are a private enterprise, and they need to reinvest in themselves and also, the region,” he said.
“The residents of not only the town but the county as a whole have supported that shopping center for the last almost 35 years, but it is going to take some creativity and ingenuity to define that space for the next 10 to 30 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.