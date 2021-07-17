OUT ON THE WATER

A lone kayaker pulls a youngster behind her sitting in a tube as the two enjoyed a day on the water and headed toward the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge in Rouses Point at the northern tip of Lake Champlain just before the Richelieu River. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)

A lone kayaker pulls a youngster behind her sitting in a tube as the two enjoyed a day on the water and headed toward the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge in Rouses Point at the northern tip of Lake Champlain just before the Richelieu River. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you