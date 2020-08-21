Out of India, in the NC

PLATTSBURGH – The Rev. Tojo Chacko traded vistas along the St. Lawrence River for those along Lake Champlain.
A Heralds of the Good News religious order priest, he serves at St. John's Catholic Church in the Plattsburgh City Parishes within the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
Essentially here as a missionary, he hails from Kerala State located in the southern states in India.
“There, St. Thomas the Apostle came,” Chacko said.
“I belong to an Eastern Rite, Syro-Malabar.”
YOUNG ORDER
Heralds of Good News is an indigenous Missionary Society, founded in Eluru Diocese in India in 1984 by the late Rev. Dr. Jose Kaimlett, according to the order's website. (www.heraldsofgoodnews.org).
“It became an Institute of Pontifical Right on May 5, 1999. The specific aim of the society is the promotion of vocations to priesthood, the training of seminarians and the supply of zealous and hardworking missionaries to the dioceses in India and abroad which experience a shortage of priests due to the lack of local vocations. Right from its inception, the society was sending missionaries to different countries.”
Its mission: "To Live our call as Heralds with Apostolic availability, adaptability and openness, relying on Divine Providence and the intercession of our Heavenly Patrons and in imitation of our Provincial Patron's Love for the Poor and the Needy.”
“I think now we have over 500 priests in the order,” Chacko said.
“Then my province, Mother Theresa Province, we have around 69 priests. From a very young age, I wanted to be a priest.”
Where he comes, from, village life is situated around the parish.
“I studied in a parish school,” he said.
“I studied in Catholic schools. So being in that background, we always had Catholic nuns taught us.
They used to always speak about vocation.”
DEARTH OF PRIESTS
His parish, Fathimapuram, didn't have priests for a long time from the parish.
“Our parish used to have retreats or prayers, especially for increasing vocations,” Chacko said.
“Those things inspired me. I'm the second priest from my parish.”
His parish name derives from a church named Our Lady of Fatima.
“Our society is pretty new,” he said.
“Our founder seeing that there was a shortage of priests in the world wanted to have an increase in vocation. He saw in places there were a lot of possibilities for vocations.”
Chacko arrived in the United States on June 24, 2014.
He was in Massena for six years.
“It was exciting,” he said.
“It was a good place. Like home, people are very good, very hospitable.”
CITY WORKS
Locally, he celebrates sacraments, visiting the sick and helping people.
Chacko arrived at St. John's Catholic Church on July 8.
“Because of COVID-19, things are restricted,” he said.
“A typical day now, we celebrate Mass. Over the phone, we try to contact the people and talk with them. That's it basically what we can do now.”
The priests still hear confessions and officiate at funerals.
“It's restricted because of social distancing,” he said.
Chacko finds Plattsburgh a good place.
“I like the people, and the people are very open. It's a good place. People are good, a very friendly place.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.