PLATTSBURGH — A new bus transportation service, which will offer travel to and from New York City, plans to launch here next month.
OurBus, an intercity bus platform which has serviced the Northeast since 2014, will make its first stop in Plattsburgh on Friday, Oct. 7, at 4:05 p.m.
The official route begins in Canton, making subsequent stops in Potsdam, Plattsburgh, Saratoga Springs, Albany, Ridgewood, N.J. and finally, Manhattan.
OURBUS APP
According to the OurBus website, the Plattsburgh bus stop is at “the bus curb on Rugar Street, in front of Amity Plaza, next to the Angell College Center. The bus may use either of the two bus curbs, depending on which one is available.”
Tickets can be obtained at www.OurBus.com or through their app “OurBus” on the Apple App Store or Google Play store.
Business development consultant for OurBus, Alexis Zhou, said a one-way ticket from Plattsburgh to a curbside stop in Manhattan can start as low as $29.
“We are a very affordable option compared to the other operators,” Zhou said.
The Oct. 7, launch date to New York City, as listed on their website, is priced at $49. A return date, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, is listed at $29.
Departure tickets from Plattsburgh to the Saratoga Springs and Albany stops cost $39.
COLLEGE BREAK
The timing of the OurBus launch coincides with the Indigenous Peoples’ Day break for SUNY Plattsburgh students.
This was done on purpose, as OurBus plans to start out offering its services when it’s needed the most. In 2023, that will change.
“Basically for the long weekends or for the school breaks, at the beginning of the break or the beginning of the weekend, we’ll have a bus going south down to New York City, and on Sunday, or the last day of the break, we’ll have a bus returning from New York City that goes through Plattsburgh,” Zhou said.
“We’re starting with a frequency that’s limited to select weeks only, but starting next year, we’re looking at fully implementing daily frequency to bring more frequent service to Plattsburgh.”
REDUCED TRAVEL OPTIONS
The need for more transportation in Plattsburgh, especially since the Adirondack Line was suspended, precipitated the service coming to the North Country.
“The shutdown of the Amtrak service has severe consequences for people in the City and Town of Plattsburgh and for college students. Prior to the pandemic, long-distance transportation options in Plattsburgh were already limited to either taking the infrequent Greyhound buses, once-daily Amtrak, or taking a flight to Florida, so the prolonged suspension of Amtrak service made it increasingly difficult for the Plattsburgh community to travel long-distance without a car. The community also lost a vital cross-border connection to Canada,” an OurBus press release stated.
“This reduction of transportation service negatively impacted the mobility of local residents and made it more difficult for tourists to visit Plattsburgh and the North Country, resulting in economic losses. This is why the people of Plattsburgh urgently need new modes of transportation that are reliable and affordable.”
Along with the affordable tickets, an array of amenities are also offered to those who choose OurBus, Zhou said.
“OurBus is equipped with Wi-Fi and reclinable seats, and OurBus stops are located right in downtown,” he said.
“Also, OurBuses have a high standard of cleanliness and … are newer models, which mean that it’s more comfortable to ride our buses — no pun intended — than other operators who may use older models of buses, so the riding experience is better.”
