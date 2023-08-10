SARANAC LAKE — Playwright Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” opens Aug. 15 at the Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake.
The production’s creatives are:
- Director Jesse Jou
- Scenic Designer Natalie Eslami
- Costume Designer Julia Squier
- Lighting Designer J.D. Hopper
- Sound Designer Andy Evan Cohen
- Production Stage Manager Courtney Knysch
- Assistant Stage Manager Meredith Warren
THE CAST
Featuring (in alphabetical order):
- Baseball Player/Sam Craig: Teddy Best
- Mrs. Gibbs: Rachel Botchan
- Louella Soames/Lady in Box: Claudia Campbell
- George Gibbs: Matthew Cubillos
- Wally Webb: Rafaela DeMartis
- Wally Webb: Mason Estling
- Howie Newsome/Mr. Carter: Brenden Gotham
- Dr. Gibbs: SJ Hannah
- Baseball Player/Joe Stoddard: Dylan Holt
- Professor Willard/Constable Warren: Carl Jaynes
- Simon Stimson/Man in Auditorium: Anthony Lopez
- Emily Webb: Kelly McCarty
- Baseball Player/Si Crowell/Joe Crowell Jr: Kleo Mitrokostas
- Stage Manager: Tyler Nye
- Rebecca Gibbs: Katelyn Ortiz
- Mrs. Webb: Keelie Sheridan
- Mr. Webb: Colin Wasmund
SJ HANNAH
Last year’s summer production, “The Woods,” was SJ Hannah’s debut at Pendragon.
“So, this is my second summer working with them. Pendragon Theatre in general does terrific work,” the Brooklynite and Howard University theater alum, said.
“It’s always thoughtful, very very professional. From what I can see, they like to make a commentary on the community in which we are. Saranac Lake.
“Dr. Gibbs is the father of one of the characters that we sort of see the play through. The play is a snapshot of a small town called Grover’s Corners, and it’s told through the eyes of two young people and we get snapshots of their lives as they go along and are kids and then fall in love and get married.
“So, we see a snapshot of the town and all the people that are in their lives through them. I play the father of the young man, George. I’m Frank Gibbs, Dr. Frank Gibbs, and I’m father to George Gibbs.”
UNPACK ROLE
Hannah said his is an interesting role.
‘Because the whole thing with Thornton Wilder writing this and producing this, it’s done with very, very minimum sets and very, very minimum props,” he said.
“This is from the origins in 1938 when it was first produced. There aren’t a lot of things to work with. A lot of things are mimed and imagined through description. That has been a challenge to visualize different things that are happening during this time.”
Hannah said he is approaching the role with wide-eyed curiosity.
“I’m willing and open to try anything because it’s non-conventional,” he said.
“It’s something that I have never done before. Most actors have never done a play where they mime most of the things that are happening in the scene.”
SURPRISE ENDING
Wilder wrote the play in 1938, and it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It has been produced over and over around the world.
“It’s about a small town,” Hannah said.
“Although it’s very specific about a small town, everyone can find a character that they can relate to, something they can find themselves in.”
Pendragon reached out to him for the role.
“Our town is a classic,” he said.
“Pendragon always always does stellar work. The final act takes place in a cemetery. There’s three acts, Acts I and II, and then the third act is in a cemetery. They are going to attempt to try to move everybody out to a cemetery that is close. I think it’s Pine Ridge Cemetery, and actually do the third act outside.
“That right there is really innovative and when they told me about that when they first offered it to me, I could not believe that. I could not believe it. To attempt to move the audience outside? But that’s the kind of theater Pendragon is. Always taking chances. Always doing different things. and this play is no exception.”
