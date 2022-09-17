ELIZABETHTOWN — Nestled in the Pleasant Valley Adirondack Foothills between Elizabethtown and New Russia sits Otis Mountain; site of the annual music festival known as the Get Down.
According to its website, the Get Down is called, “A weekend of music, experience and community. Come for the music, stay for everything else. We keep it intimate, open and affordable so anyone can connect with new artists or old friends.”
‘DO NOT POOP IN THE WOODS’
It can be construed as a mini-Woodstock with virtually the same values of peace and love. The 2019 event drew over approximately 3,000 attendees while this year attendance was limited to 2,000, which include vendors and festival personnel.
Though mostly college-aged attendees, there was a smattering of those who remember back to 1969 at Max Yasgur’s farm. To perpetuate the feeling, some attendees dressed as incarnate hippies with tie-died shirts and loosely flowing dresses, while they wandered about the woods, field and hillside, and danced barefoot.
The festival was a well-organized event with signage indicating camping areas, outhouses, directions to the stages, property boundaries and other features. There are also tick warnings as well as signs that state: “Check trees before hanging hammocks,” and “Do not poop in the woods.”
AS IF HIATUS NEVER HAPPENED
Referring to the hiatus and starting up again as he was putting together informational signs, Otis organizer Zach Allott said: “It’s great. It’s almost as if it (the hiatus) never happened.”
Trash barrels emphasizing recycling are emptied on a regular basis which contributed to the fact that, considering the number of attendees, and coupled with the amount of food and beverages consumed, the sprawling acreage which stretches through the venue grounds, up the ski slope, and into the woods, has virtually no litter.
Medical personnel, a first aid station, and an ambulance as well as unobtrusive security are on the grounds throughout the festival, but over the years they have been seldom needed.
THE PERFORMERS
According to the Otis website: “Our lineup is curated in diversity and spirit, rather than popularity.”
Thus the monikers of the performers were as eclectic as the genre. Of course to initiate a band, one needs to create a name that has not been utilized. Therefore, Mr. Twin Sister, Vetliver, Dead Gowns, Blood Cultures (whose band members are listed as “Anonymous”) and Thus Love were among the approximately 40 entertainers.
Concertgoers were treated to a sound spectrum, which according to the entertainers’ bios included, “dense homemade pop, melancholy folk rock, bossa nova, psychedelic rock, Appalachian music, experimental indie pop, twitchy lo-fi beats, and crunchy synths.”
OTIS HISTORY
The festival is hosted on the ancestral lands of the Kanienkehaka Nation and the Odanak of the Abenaki people. Thus the organizers in respect to the original inhabitants ask fairgoers to “do good things.”
The site is situated at a former ski hill nestled in what was once referred to as “Pleasant Valley” by the settlers over two centuries ago.
For many years the locals called the assortment of run-down buildings in the current parking field, “The Farm.” It was once owned by the Lobdell family; hence the road’s name. The Farm was a favorite place for partiers and was sometimes patrolled by sheriff’s deputies who during their own teen years may have utilized the secluded environs for their own revelry.
From the 1950s until the ‘70s Otis Mountain was a ski slope for many locals who could not travel to, or afford, resorts such as Whiteface, Killington and Stowe and sought the companionship of friends and extended families who gathered for an inexpensive day on the slopes.
During years of inactivity, the site, like others in the area, became a dumping ground for refuse. Get Down promoter Zach Allott’s parents, Jeff and Sue, as well as Steve Winkler and Ed Marvin took over the property and cleared it of trash and the overgrown vegetation.
Musically inclined, Jeff instituted a bluegrass festival at the site in 2003 which continued until 2009. Then in 2013, the festival was resurrected by Zach on a considerably larger scale with three stages and more acts.
