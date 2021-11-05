PLATTSBURGH – The First Assembly of God in Plattsburgh has Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes ready to be filled.
The Samaritan’s Purse project has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide for more than two decades.
COVID-SAFE
This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
“We're still doing it here at our normal National Collection Week, Nov. 15 through the 22, when we collect them all across the country,” said Rita Alford, volunteer area team coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, Northern Adirondack, NY.
“But, we are partnering with Chick-fil-A because they are highlighting a Month of Giving. We're going to be there for two Saturdays. We will be there Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also Nov. 13 at the same time.
“On Nov. 6, we will be giving out empty shoeboxes. Then on Nov. 13, if customers bring back a filled box for Operation Christmas Child, they will get a coupon for a free original chicken sandwich.”
AROUND THE WORLD
Clinton County residents are making an impact around the world through simple shoebox gifts lovingly packed with toys and other items and delivered to millions of children around the world.
Churches and families who pack shoebox gifts can drop them off at one of more than 4,000 Drop-Off Locations during National Collection Week.
Donors will be greeted at curbside drop offs by volunteers wearing personal protection equipment.
Suggested items for boxes include toys hygiene items, and school supplies. Face masks can also be included.
URGENT NEED
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child.
“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a press release.
“Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”
Even if churches and groups are not yet meeting, families are encouraged to pack shoebox gifts at home.
ONLINE OPTION
The organization also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift.
Through this online tool, churches and groups can also set up a goal page to rally together to reach a larger goal.
Simply set a goal, invite friends, and start packing.
Whether your goal is 50 shoeboxes or 5,000, anyone can "Create a Goal Page" and work together with church members, friends, and family.
PACKING PARTY
At the First Assembly God's packing party, members filled 446 boxes over two days in October.
“There are churches in our area that actually pack more,” Alford said.
“We're looking for 10,000 shoeboxes in the four counties – Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence. We're going to have a drive-through drop-off. People can come inside but they can also can just drive-by with their car. We'll take them out of their trunk.”
The First Assembly of God is located at 164 Prospect Ave. in Plattsburgh.
Collection hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Alternative hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
“The last day, we are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 22,” Alford said.
“There are other drop-off centers in our area as well. It's just great. Every year, involvement is growing, and people want to know more.”
For more information online: www.samaritanspurse.org
