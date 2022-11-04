PLATTSBURGH — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many individuals, families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child.
National Collection Week runs from Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, “seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.”
10.5 MILLION SHOEBOXES
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
“Last year 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide with the United States and 10 other countries,” Rita Alford, Area Team Coordinator Operation Christmas Child, Northern Adirondack, NY, said.
This year our goal is 11 million. Our Northern Adirondack collected 10,380 last year. Our goal this year is 11,200. We have seven drop-off points all across the northern Adirondacks. People can go right on samaritanspurse.org/occ. They can put in their zip code and it will get them the closest drop-off and their hours of operation.”
In Plattsburgh, drop-off is at the First Assembly of God located at 164 Prospect Ave. Hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday 12-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. — noon, and Sunday 1 -5 p.m.
Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week. More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open.
The Samaritan’s Purse project will collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year.
Toothpaste is deleted from the list of hygiene items.
“Only a toothbrush, bar soap, and washcloth,” Alford said.
“Elena (Nicholson, OCC speaker) who was here in September, she goes, ‘Mine was pink (toothpaste), and I ate some of it, but that’s not why they stopped putting it in shoe boxes.’ That’s her favorite color, pink. Her visit went very well. We had her at six different locations. They were so thankful they had her just to have that insight of someone receiving a shoe box. She spoke in several different locations, and people that had not heard about Operation Christmas Child came and listened to her. It really encouraged them to reach out and pack a shoe box. She was here Sept. 9 through 11.”
CHILDREN ‘NEED A REMINDER’ OF GOD, HOPE
When she was 8, Nicholson and her sister were moved into an orphanage from a poverty-stricken home in the former Soviet Union. It was at the orphanage that Nicholson received her shoebox that changed her life.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades.
This season, there’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts.
“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said.
“Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”
This year, it will cost $10 for shipping a shoebox.
“I was reading a story this morning from one of the islands called Wotje,” Alford said.
“It’s a tiny atoll in the Marshall Islands in the northern Pacific, and 340 children got shoe boxes, most of them orphans. Many of them didn’t know what a gift was until they lifted the lid of their box. It’s just amazing.”
