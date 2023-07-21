PLATTSBURGH — In addition to the wide variety of events, rides, games, food, music and livestock, the Clinton County Fair offers something to help the community in the form of food donations.
Opening day of the fair next Tuesday will serve as a major food drive for the Interfaith Food Pantry.
Visitors to the fair can drop off donations of food at the front gate as they arrive for a day of fun.
“The Clinton County fair has done this food drive for several years,” Dorothy Latta, Interfaith Food Pantry manager, said.
“Of course during the pandemic, there was no fair, so it has been a few years. It is very generous of them.”
FOOD MISSION
All donated food items will go to the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf to support their mission of providing emergency food to all residents of Clinton County.
Those interested in making a donation are requested to bring non-perishable food items, including but not limited to, canned goods.
During the past year, the Interfaith Food Pantry has seen an increase in services of about 50 percent.
“We have been very busy so far this year,” Latta said.
“We are serving almost 50 percent more people than the same time last year. Other pantries in the area have also been busy. JCEO, their outreach center, Salvation Army, we are all seeing an increased need.”
The pantry accepts donations at any time during their hours of operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and again on Fridays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their location at 127 Beekman St. at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.
ITEMS NEEDED
Acceptable donations include non-perishable food items, such as canned and boxed goods, as well as fresh produce and baby-care supplies.
“The things we need most are what we call ‘boring items,’” Latta said.
“Which are the basic items including canned goods, pasta, boxed mac and cheese, peanut butter and canned pastas. These donations are important because the more of these we get, the less we need to buy and the more we have for clients.”
Members of the community help to maintain the stock of the food pantry.
“We are very grateful for the generosity of the community,” Latta said.
“People like to donate. About 70 percent of our donations come from locals.”
The pantry is open and available to all Clinton County residents and there are no financial requirements necessary to receive services.
“Another goal of these food drives is to remind people about the food shelf, that it is open and available to all residents of Clinton County, there are no financial requirements,” Latta said.
FAIR OPENS TUESDAY
The fair kicks off Tuesday, July 25, and runs through Sunday, July 30.
Tuesday’s attraction will be the Adirondack Truck and Tractor Pullers Association show at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.
The fair opening ceremonies will be at 5 p.m. and rides offered by Amusements of America will begin at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, it will be Veterans Day with reduced prices for veterans.
The headliner music guest will be country star Megan Moroney at the Grandstand at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s lineup will include Roots and Boots with Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye at 7 p.m.
It’s also wristband day with wristbands sold for $30 to ride all day.
Friday will feature Senior Citizens Day with reduced prices for seniors.
Versus Monster Trucks will be the main draw at 7 p.m. and Larry Ebere will perform at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be another Versus Monster Trucks show at 7 p.m. The Chris Yantek Magic Show will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The final day of the fair will be Sunday, July 30 and it will feature the Della Auto Group Demolition Derby, always a hit.
The derby starts at 1 p.m.
FOOD AND BEER
Gate admission for the fair will be $9 except for Tuesday when it will be $5.
As usual, there will be a host of events held by the Clinton County 4-H group and Future Farmers of America, and games of chance on the midway.
There will also be a full array of food vendors offering traditional fair treats.
Beer will also be offered at the B&B Saloon each day with live entertainment. Beer will also be offered in a beer tent at the concerts Wednesday and Thursday.
A full listing of events and features can be found online at tinyurl.com/2pb6c4kb.
