LAKE PLACID — A crowd of spectators erupted with cheers at the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena on Thursday night as athletes from Ukraine entered the rink during the opening ceremony for the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games. The Ukrainian athletes and the onlooking crowd waved to each other with smiles as spectators rose in a standing ovation, a gesture of solidarity for the athletes that hail from a nation still under Russian invasion.
The spectating crowd kept the energy alive for Team USA, the next and last team to enter rink, with chants of "U.S.A! U.S.A!" Flanked by dancers dressed in black, athletes from 46 nations and 540 universities made a grand entrance into the rink, which still carries the Lake Placid legacy of the "Miracle on Ice" during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.
The opening ceremony started with greetings and a song of thanks from the Oneida Indian Nation and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, and included athletes' and officials' oaths, speeches from local officials and the lighting of the flameless FISU cauldron. Gov. Kathy Hochul also gave a brief statement, stressing that while the more than 1,4000 athletes came to Lake Placid as competitors, they'll likely leave as friends.
"Thanks to Governor Hochul, New York state is back," Jim McKenna, the president of the games and the CEO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, said during the opening ceremony. McKenna acknowledged the state's multi-million dollar investment in local winter sports venues and Lake Placid's Main Street, along with Hochul's support of climate action plans and efforts across the state.
The ceremony ended with a series of acrobatic and ice skate dances, with performers suspended in the air by only hoops and ropes. The wintry backdrop behind the performers was reminiscent of the games' "Save Winter" theme, with ethereal blue lighting and snowy scenes casting a mystical glow over the performances.
This year's Games is a renewed partnership of two legacy sports institutions, according to a press release from Lake Placid 2023, the organizing committee for the games. FISU — the International University Sports Federation — was founded in 1949 and is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. It is the guiding force behind numerous international collegiate competitions, according to the release, including both the summer and winter World University Games.
The Village of Lake Placid was selected by FISU in March 2018 to be the host city. The selection adds to a sports history that includes two Winter Olympics, the 1972 FISU World University Games, the 2000 Goodwill Games and numerous World Cup and World Championship events."
