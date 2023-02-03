PLATTSBURGH — Ever heard the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir? Ever wanted to join them?
Now is your chance as the choir will begin regular rehearsals beginning today at 5 p.m. in Room 300, Myers Fine Arts Building on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
There are opportunities for band, Praise Dance and Step Team participation as well. Rehearsals run through mid-May.
COMMUNITY MEMBERS WELCOME
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir has paused auditions.
“We will most definitely bring auditions back in the fall,” Dr. Dexter Criss, artistic director, said.
“We audition everyone all the time. People will join the choir at the beginning of each season, the fall season, the spring season. We take people all the time. Everyone is strongly encouraged to participate. Most of my musicians are community members. Many of them were former students in the past. It’s a mix. It’s almost an equal mix of students, faculty, staff and community members, which I think is great because it allows the students to interact with people from the community and people in the community wouldn’t normally have this much connection with the college. So I think that dual transfer of understanding of sharedness is very important.”
After winter commencement, the choir stands 44 strong.
“We only had one graduate,” he said.
“In fact, Kathleen Gill, she was the last student that was in the choir before COVID. We’ve had some instances where, oh good Lord, we graduated 10 or 15 kids. Whew, that hurt.”
Though the choir is not conducting formal auditions that doesn’t mean it is not screening vocalists or musicians.
“I will have to decide if you’re a soprano, alto, tenor or a bass,” Criss said.
“Usually what I’ll do with a person when we don’t have auditions, I will, ‘Hey if you want, we can go across the hall in another room and sit down with Alex or Andrea, who are my assistants, and I have another guy named John. They can help establish if you are SATB.
“The other part is we have to ascertain how strong a voice they have. Are they strong soloist? Are they a mild soloist? Perhaps, they’re not a soloist at all, but they are very good in the choral group. But maybe their voice needs a little bit more training before they come to the choir. There will still be a screening, but no formal auditions for this semester.”
E’TOWN
Upcoming programming includes the choir’s Feb. 11 and 12 appearances on the Piano By Nature Concert Series at the historic Hand House in Elizabethtown.
NYC
On Feb. 25, the choir will appear at the Church of the Incarnation Manhattan, an 1864 Neo Gothic church is a New York City landmark and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
The engagement came by chance when Criss went to visit his brother, and announced on Facebook, he would be in NYC and to hit him up. Former choir manager Florin Georgescu did just that.
“He volunteers there at this church,” Criss said.
“It’s a very beautiful church on the inside, and there are actually some connections between Trinity Episcopal Church here and that church, I think, back in the day. The guy who wrote ‘We Three Kings’ is from the Episcopal Church here, and I think the guy who wrote ‘O little Town of Bethlehem’ is from that church, if I got that right.”
The choir will present its “Common Roots: An Evening of Spirituals, Ballads and Soul (The Unplugged Concert).”
“That’s the concert where all the instruments, including the voices, are without any amplification,” Criss said.
“The space is beautiful. We are going to sing in Manhattan, hopefully, see some of our alums and maybe even meet some potential students that would like to come to Plattsburgh. We’re going to go there and have a great time.”
For more information, contact the gospel choir at 518-564-2704, email gospelchoir@plattsburgh.edu, or visit www.plattsburghstategospelchoir.org.
