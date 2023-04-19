PLATTSBURGH — Several Clinton Community College students say they are being negatively affected by a recent policy change that will move their online classes back to in-person.
The policy change, which came from SUNY directly, CCC President John Kowal says, requires each department to fill out new approval forms that could allow students an exception for remote classes.
‘WORK TO RULE’
But, due to the fact that the Faculty Association Union, consisting of teaching and non-teaching faculty, is in a “Work to Rule” status and are only embracing the duties outlined in their current contract and nothing extra, these forms do not fall under their current contractual obligations to the college, FA President Denise Coughlin said.
“In our contract there is an Appendix F. The form in the Appendix is titled a ‘Course Preference Form.’ It is the only form required for use by our members when stating what courses that they would like to teach the following semester,” Coughlin said.
“We list the name of the course and the type of section. This form captures all of the information needed to create a schedule … The new form is connected to a non-negotiated ‘Remote Work Policy.’ The Faculty Association is grieving the policy as it, along with new forms, is unilaterally changing working conditions and procedures …
“The Faculty Association has no qualms with working collaboratively in creating a ‘Remote Work Policy’ and/or discussing new forms and procedures, but the policy was NOT vetted by key groups on campus. The FA had no input on new policy or work requirements that impact our work.”
THIRD OFFER
Coughlin told the Press-Republican before Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting that once a new contract is agreed to with the board, they will look at the new forms.
The FA is currently working under a contract that is six years old.
While there was little discussion about the contract situation at the meeting, Board Chair David Favro mentioned that their negotiations committee has advised that “they will be presenting the third offer to the Faculty Association, hopefully early next week.”
‘LOOKING INTO ATTENDING A DIFFERENT INSTITUTION’
In an attempt to make the board and the president aware of how the policy change to their classes will impact their ability to stay at CCC, several students in the college’s human services department used the meeting’s public comment period to address them.
“We have other obligations as non-traditional college students that will prevent us from getting to all the on campus classes. For example, many of us are parents, have full-time jobs or lack adequate transportation to get here,” student Carissa Parah said.
“Many of us have been unable to register for next semester and are looking into attending a different institution. If this change will not be reversed, we must do what works best for us. We want nothing more than to finish out our education here at Clinton, but we want to do it in the way that we started and agreed to, which is remote learning.”
‘A BLAME GAME’
Brandie Williams, who is also a student in the human services department, said she does not drive and relying on a cab to get here to class will cost her an extra $1,625 a semester.
Additionally, the public transportation bus is not an option for her because it does not get her to class on time with its current schedule, she said.
When she reached out to the college about the problem, she said the blame was put on the human services department, which is also run by Coughlin.
“I received an email that is pretty much pointing fingers and saying it’s a blame game. ‘Oh, a form needed to be filled out.’ That had nothing to do with me. I should not have known that and it had nothing, absolutely nothing to do with me, but now I feel as though, because we want to sit here and point fingers, my education is not valued here at Clinton Community College,” Williams said.
“So if I decide that I am not valued here as a student, why am I attending school here? Why am I paying for this education? So if I have to transfer out to feel valued, are you guys refunding me for my education that does not transfer out? Because to me, that’s the only fair and valid thing. I signed up for this degree program so that I can take my classes remotely. I went from being an F student to making Dean’s List last semester, because I was able to communicate with my teachers and do remote.”
SUNY CHANGE
After public comment was over, Favro wanted more clarification on the policy change.
“I’ll use the word confused for the lack of a better term right now,” Favro said.
“There was a policy drafted for the online learning. Is that something that is a SUNY direction … and what has changed so dramatically that so many students are not having access to be able to participate?”
Kowal, who was the target of a “Vote of No Confidence,” by the union recently, clarified that the change was initiated by SUNY.
“At the beginning of the ‘22-’23 academic year, SUNY, at the presidents meeting, we were told that you need to move everything back to in-person for the benefit of your students,” Kowal said.
“To make sure students had access to all services, all classes, advisement, etc., and to prevent any kind of confusion. For example, a student would maybe have one remote class in the middle of the day then have to come to another class right after it on campus, puts the student in a difficult situation.
“So what we did, and it was through encouragement … was to develop a very concise policy where you could have, potentially, some extenuating circumstances, based on student need, for you could move to remote, but you have to have that policy in place and approval forms in place for that.”
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS
When other board members asked about the forms, Kowal noted that no department has filled out the necessary forms.
“Students apply for, in other words, they can communicate in writing to the department, then the department will fill in a form so that we have a record of it in the future in case we’re ever asked by SUNY for that documentation,” he said.
“Because right now … the reality too is, I was just made aware that SUNY has communicated, now with the removal of the mandate for the vaccine for all SUNY students, they were very clear that any request to move to remote mode must be approved by SUNY administration, not just across campus, so it adds a layer of responsibility because, again, the new chancellor and the SUNY administration is very focused on bringing back pre-pandemic measures.”
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, board members were concerned with finding a solution to the students’ worries about remote learning.
“All these students that just stood up and said they’re gonna leave, I don’t expect we have an answer for how we’re going to handle that,” Trustee Rolla Parker asked.
“But when do you think we will have an answer for them to be able to do online courses?”
Favro replied “we can discuss that further, but I think John’s explanation kind of clarified it.”
