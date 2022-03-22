One year in, new Lake Forest director reflects

PLATTSBURGH – Brian and Pamela Minchoff's Treadwell Bay home was finished in January 2019.
The Massachusetts couple went back and forth visiting until they permanently moved here in July of 2020.
Pamela works at Sterxx Corporation, and Brian was hired as executive director of Lake Forest Community Living in Plattsburgh since Feb. 1, 2021.
“My background is health and human services,” he said.
“I hail from Massachusetts, and I worked for the Department of Mental Health for several years in a variety of settings – hospital emergency room settings and community-based settings as well.”
FAMILY DRAW
The Minchoffs moved here to be closer to their son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.
“I have been here since January 2019,” he said.
“It was very fascinating where my wife and I just uprooted ourselves from Massachusetts. We both had careers, but we were longing to be with our family and realized that if we don't spend these precious years with them we are going to lose it. So, we both gave up our careers to start anew. That transition was very stressful. We ended everything and started everything in a very short period of time.”
While he was in Massachusetts, he researched the area and made some calls up to the North Country.
“My wife said, 'Why don't you get a job first, and I will follow suit,'” he said.
“So, I reached out to the county, and I actually started working for the county. I was their director of Outpatient Services for Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services. I started my job at the clinic in January 2020, and then everything broke loose with COVID in March. Everything shut down. It was a roller coaster, shutting down, opening up, shutting down. It was chaotic.”
Imagine his scenario: relocation, new house, new job.
“I've just gone through all these major transitions,” he said.
“COVID hits. I'm in a clinic. All the clinicians are working out of their homes. I'm at the clinic by myself with a few others. It was very sad and just not something that was going to bounce back.
“I needed something for myself. I'm trying to establish a career in something that sticks to my work.”
'A CALLING ALMOST'
Brian starts browsing around and came across an ad.
“I read about the mission statement of Lake Forest, and I was just struck,” he said.
“It really captured all of my values, and I just said I'm going to apply. It was like a calling almost for me.”
The interview process lasted over several months before Brian was hired.
“They had a very thorough process where they had multiple interviews,” he said.
“They had certain things that they wanted written. They wanted me to write up kind of a mock newsletter. It took some time to get through, at least two-and-a-half months to get through that process. Then once that happened, they made me offer and I started two weeks later, starting Feb. 1.
“I can remember Feb. 1 because I got my second COVID shot on that day, and I was afraid that I was going to be sick and they think I'm not taking the job seriously. But I ended up making it through the day.”
Brian has observed several milestones since he was hired.
“I came here where the former executive director had departed,” he said.
“Because of COVID, it was fairly shut down here. So what that means is at dining services we come together at dinner time, all of the residents, and eat in the dining room. So imagine everyone eating in their room.”
Brian personally visited every resident and heard a theme.
“It was like when are you going to open the dining room?'” he said.
“We ended up opening it in April. You worry because you have to address safety first. There's nothing more important than safety. I was worried about how that was going to play out.
“Everyone was so thankful despite the nervousness around getting out in public. It was unanimous. We took all the precautions as recommended by the county and the CDC and everyone else. We were open, and we never had to revert. We stayed open since April of 2021.”
JUNE FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL
Lake Forest continues to schedule more in-person community events.
“Now, we've started to bring in the community,” he said.
“It's been a real amazing year, because it went from being shut down during my period starting out here to gradually awakening and now we're actually planning several events starting in May that are going to be bringing in the community. It's not been boring. Let's say that.”
A “Family Fun Festival” will be held June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Forest Senior Living located at 8 Lake Forest Dr. in Plattsburgh.
Activities include local vendors, live music, petting zoo, food, silent auction, raffle, garage sale, book sale. Proceeds will purchase new patio furniture as well as supply honoraria for performers.
Lake Forest's most recent expansion project was completed in December 2019.
“Everybody moved in,” Brian said.
“Overall in our congregate building, there are one and two-bedroom apartments and there are 44 units. And on our grounds, we also have duplexes. So that's 14 building structures, so we have 28 individual duplexes. So, 28 tenants. We are full. We have been full since I've been here.”
Movement that occurs in this housing arena for various reasons.
“We continue to be open at capacity, and we have a wait list,” he said.
“When Spring came, everyone started making calls that actually help improve the wait list. What we usually say for duplexes, it's probably three years at this point. When people decide that they're going to put in an application, they know that in advance. A lot of people plan ahead, so that works out for them.”
The congregate site averages between 10 or 12 turnovers annually.
“You can't predict how those will get spread out,” he said.
“I would say last year, we had 11 turnovers at the congregate site. We have eight people on our wait list. It's split like four are looking for one bedroom, and four looking for two bedrooms.”
COMMUNITY INTERGRATION
One of his goals is to make Lake Forest part of the community.
“Lake Forest, the nonprofit organization, was established in 1999, and the community was heavily participating in Lake Forest, coming to events and lots of performances that happened here,” he said.
“Our intent with the festival is to really bring the community on our campus to show them what we have to offer for seniors ages 68 and older. This is a great place to be, but you have to come and visit to see what it is all about.”
Lake Forest plans to do more on site events.
“Plattsburgh is a small community, and sometimes there are not enough venues, outlets, for people to do something different,” he said.
“That's why we are doing the festival, and A Dinner With A View, things like that, to help our residents enjoy these events but also to allow the community to come and take a peek as well.”
Brian has sometimes heard misunderstandings about what Lake Forest is.
“I've heard this when people come to visit, they think of it as a nursing home or an assisted living,” he said.
“It is an independent living community. It's one of a kind because of a lot of the other facilities in the area or even the region, they're facilities that are licensed for nursing home or assisted living and we're not in that realm. We're an independent living community with the bonus of additional amenities to provide the residents.”
