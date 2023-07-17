CHAMPLAIN — An Altona woman was killed in a two-car accident on Route 11 Friday night.
According to State Police, around 9:51 p.m., a 1998 Chevrolet S10, driven by Joshua C. Winkle, 44, of Mooers, was heading west on Route 11 when a 2000 Dodge Stratus, driven by Jane M. Graves, 60, of Altona, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 11 and South Street, causing Winkle’s vehicle to strike the driver’s side of Grave’s vehicle.
Graves was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, Champlain Fire and Rescue, Champlain-Mooers rescue, Clinton County Sheriffs and Clinton County Coroner assisted at the scene.
