PLATTSBURGH — When our country needed them, they stepped up and answered the call.
That is the opening line to a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) tribute song written by area musician Tom Venne of Beartracks.
Venne, a veteran himself, performed his original track live at a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Robert A. LaFountain Chapter #179 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Thursday morning.
“The lucky came home, but they are different now; they watched so many fall,” Venne continued to sing. “It wasn’t the glory that they did it for, but their children, for you and for me.
“Let’s help those who sacrificed, because freedom is not free.”
VETERAN SUPPORT
Around 100 community members and veterans attended the event Thursday at the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park at the U.S. Oval in the City of Plattsburgh.
Venne’s tribute song, which prompted some teary eyes in the crowd, was written in an attempt to raise funds for the regional DAV to purchase a new van that will transport veterans to and from appointments at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center.
Saranac Central School District students also joined the cause, raising more than $28,000, and other groups, like 1814 Commemoration Inc., chipped in, as well.
The DAV thanked all of their supporters Thursday and announced they had enough money to purchase the van.
‘ONE SHIP, ONE CREW’
Sen. Daniel Stec (R-Queensbury), a U.S. Navy veteran, was the ceremony’s guest speaker and took the opportunity to speak on the country’s divisions, whether political, religious or ethnic.
“I served on a ship, at the time my ship was all male, so it was 550 men from all over the country,” he said. “(We were) Black and white, Christian and Muslim, gay and straight, but, you know what, I don’t think we ever looked at ourselves that way.
“The Navy has a saying and I think it’s the absolute truth. The saying was, ‘One Ship, One Crew.’ That’s how the country needs to start thinking of itself. We’re in this great experiment of ours together, all 320 million of us.”
‘LET’S BE WORTHY’
Stec encouraged those in attendance and elsewhere Thursday to strive to be a society deserving of the protection provided by the nation’s past, present and future armed forces.
“Let’s be worthy of their sacrifice. Let’s be worthy of their inconvenience, their time away from home, their lives, those that gave it. Let’s deserve it. It’s not something that is just given to us; it’s something that we should strive to.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.