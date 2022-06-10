PLATTSBURGH — Six days after a homicide investigation began, Plattsburgh City Police have arrested and charged one person.
Provisional City Police Chief Nathan York said at a news conference in front of the Plattsburgh Police Department Friday that Vincent M. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, has been arraigned and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa Myers, 40, at an apartment in the city at 97 Boynton Ave., Saturday, June 4.
Abrams was arrested at his home in Champlain, Thursday evening around 9 p.m., and is currently in jail at the Clinton County Correctional Facility (county jail), Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said.
Abrams is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Wednesday, June 15. He is represented local attorney Alan Cruickshank.
STABBED 'MORE THAN 10 OR 20 TIMES'
York said Myers was stabbed to death, and “a couple knives” were found in the Sailly Ave. area Thursday that helped them make the arrest.
“Numerous times in the neck and chest area,” York said referring to where Myers was stabbed.
“The best way to describe it, she was stabbed more than 10 or 20 times.”
York added that Abrams and Myers were “acquaintances,” and were with each other earlier that day.
When asked if the stabbing was drug related, Wylie said it was “likely.”
“To simplify it, no one was there, of us. We’ve had discussions, we interviewed the defendant, there was reference to controlled substances being used, (and) the individuals that we dealt with this whole week — the suspects are all involved in the narcotics world, so it's likely,” Wylie said.
“It's not our job to explain what motive is in a case, but there’s suspect that drugs were part of the motive. The New York State Police lab will analyze the evidence that we send down, and once we’re able to deal with that issue, and get the toxicology reports back from the autopsy, we’ll be better able to answer questions of that nature.”
HISTORY OF ARRESTS
Abrams was living in Plattsburgh on Montcalm Street as recently as last month, Wylie said.
York said Abrams has a history of arrests, and said he was in the area “partying” before Myers’ death.
“Let's just say that he's been involved in the criminal justice system on a number of occasions,” he said.
“I believe he has two prior misdemeanor convictions in New York state, and he has an out-of-state conviction as well,” Wylie added.
MULTIPLE AGENCIES
York and Wylie were joined at the news conference by members of the New York State Police and Plattsburgh City of Police who have helped with the investigation. Representatives from multiple other law enforcement agencies were also there.
More than 100 officers from multiple agencies helped investigate the case, which York hailed as a great team effort.
Plattsburgh City Police are still looking for the public’s help in the investigation and urged the public to contact them with any leads.
The investigation remains ongoing, and more arrests could “possibly” be made, York said.
“We still have more evidence to go through and depending on what that evidence shows us, what the blood evidence gives us, there could possibly be more arrests, I'm not promising you that, but there could be,” he said.
“Just because he's arrested and put in jail, that's not the end. The district attorney has to prosecute him. We still have to do our job collecting more evidence and doing things that he wants us to do to make it a little easier for him to prosecute, so it's never done after an arrest, you keep going.”
'COMMUNITY SHOULD SLEEP WELL'
York assured that there is no current danger to the public.
“He's in jail, and I don't think he was a problem before,” York said.
“This is a great group of people, and this community should sleep well, because you got as many talented people that live up here and work up here and when they work together, it just makes it better for the public. I'm proud of that group.”
POINTS TO EXPERTISE
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the collaboration of law enforcement agencies helped the investigation move along.
"I got to point to the expertise of the law enforcement agencies and the members of the Plattsburgh police department who really came together and brought these agencies together," Rosenquest said.
"This has been a regional effort for the City of Plattsburgh, which I can't say enough about the appreciation that we have considering that this is a major crime that's happened within the city... to see our members come together with regional members is appreciative."
