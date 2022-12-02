PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was killed in a two-car collision on Durand Road Friday, State Police said.
According to police, Richie Arroyo, 43, of Plattsburgh, was operating a red 2007 Chevrolet Impala, traveling southbound on Durand Road, in the Town of Plattsburgh, shortly before noon when he drove into the path of a black 2019 Dodge Ram, traveling northbound on Durand Road, causing a head on collision.
The operator of the Dodge Ram was identified by police as Katie A. Vanweort, 38, of Plattsburgh.
Arroyo was pronounced dead and removed from the scene by the Clinton County Medical Examiners Office, police said.
A passenger in the Chevrolet Impala, Jonathan Agramonte, 40, of Plattsburgh, sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Vanweort was traveling with her two female 4-year-old daughters. They sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.
All victims were transported to University of Vermont Healthcare CVPH in Plattsburgh.
Troopers from State Police in Plattsburgh were assisted on the scene by Troop B BCI, Troop B CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), the Clinton County Medical Examiners Office, Clinton County Sheriffs Department, and local fire and rescue personnel.
