LAKE PLACID — Bookshop owners Marc and Sarah Galvin are taking a page out of Rob Igoe Jr.'s book, launching book distributer Blue Line Book Exchange, a look-alike of Igoe Jr.'s North Country Books, to trek Adirondack-themed products across the state park.
Founded in 1965, North Country Books had long been the bridge between small specialty publishers and authors and their markets for localized goods.
"It would deal with smaller publishers and self-published authors, but for things that had to do with the Adirondack Park, whether it was history or fiction mysteries, even sidelines like puzzles, posters," Marc said.
"It would be for stores all across the park; I'm not talking just bookstores," he continued, noting marinas and museums. "It was a one-stop shop."
BRIDGE BLOCKED
But Igoe Jr., who bought Utica-based North Country Books in 2009 after working there since 1989, announced the company's end date late last year, saying it would close permanently at the end of January 2021.
The news left upstate authors, publishers and retailers, like Marc and Sarah's The Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid, rattled.
"People didn't really know what they were going to do," Marc told the Press-Republican. "They didn't know how they were going to get all of this product back into their store that they count on to make a living."
Many had called up Igoe Jr. with their concerns, Marc said.
"He has been fielding desperate phone calls from his customers, asking, 'What are we going to do?'"
BLUE LINE EXCHANGE
Named after the "blue line" boundary marker that outlines the park's acreage on New York State maps, Marc and Sarah decided to open Blue Line Book Exchange to fill the void soon to be left by North Country Books.
The couple purchased a 600-square-foot warehouse site on Saranac Avenue in Lake Placid that has about 300-square-feet of office space. While work there was still underway, they've been in touch with future clientele, including Igoe Jr.'s former customers, and plan to fulfill their first orders in March.
"We heard a lot of relief from people," Marc said. "That makes me feel good. We know that we're doing the right thing."
They also hired Nick Gulli, long-time manager and buyer at The Mountaineer in Keene Valley, to manage the business.
RAMP UP BY SUMMER
Since North Country Books had more than 50 years to get the hang of the industry, Marc expected Blue Line to start a bit smaller than how the former had ended.
"We're going to try to stock the things that we know sell well in our store and sell well across the whole park," he said.
And with Adirondack Park businesses being heavily seasonal, they expected they had some time to straighten any kinks out.
"Our goal is to get things going right now while those stores are quieter or maybe even closed, and be ready to roll and really be cranking going into the summer season," Marc said.
MAIN STREET BOOKSTORE
Sarah and Marc considered the distribution company a "natural extension" to their bookselling expertise.
"We knew first hand the necessity of having a supplier of Adirondack materials for independent stores in the Adirondack Park," Sarah says in a recent release.
The pair have owned The Bookstore Plus, right on Main Street in the Village of Lake Placid, since 2006.
Marc said huge community support in 2020, the year of COVID-19, allowed them to take on this new venture.
"We were having a really strong year up until COVID hit the area," Marc said. "We had to close our doors to the public."
But he and his wife were there every day, he said, adding that they were fulfilling web orders, phone orders and continuing curbside pickup or local deliveries.
"When we opened back up the last weekend of May, people were just so relieved that we had made it through and people were looking for reading material and art supplies," he said, believing the pandemic had allowed many to re-recognize and appreciate reading and the arts.
"Our store fit that bill really well."
PARK-THEMED PRODUCTS
Marc said it was the localized products that set their shop a part from others across New York.
"Obviously Lake Placid draws so many people from out of the area," he said. "Those people might by a New York Times bestseller, but they're also looking for history of the area or an Adirondack-theme puzzle.
"It's a very important part of the bookstore."
GREEN DELIVERY
Setting Blue Line apart from its predecessor was its plans to hand deliver products in the months of July and August.
The couple purchased a van to trek the books and other products to its Adirondack clientele.
"We're going to drive around and show up in people's stores," Marc said.
And in their efforts to be "as green as possible" they're going to reuse their boxes and packaging.
"We feel that shipping little boxes out to all of the stores probably isn't the greenest thing," Marc said. "We get a ton of books into the bookstore with a ton of boxes and a ton of packaging.
"As we collect that, we're going to bring it over to Blue Line so we can use it pack up people's orders."
