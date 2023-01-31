SCHROON LAKE — An early morning fire took the life of a Schroon Lake woman over the weekend.
Suzanne Fremon, 83, died in the Saturday morning fire and her husband is hospitalized with severe burns, EMS officials said.
Milt Farbstein, 73, was listed in stable condition at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Tuesday, after he suffered second- and third-degree burns in the fire that destroyed their two-story home at 9 Dyckman Road.
The couple’s four dogs also perished in the fire.
The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the blaze, which was reported in the early morning hours of Jan. 29.
Schroon Lake firefighters got mutual aid from North Hudson, Moriah, Horicon, Chestertown, Pottersville, Mineville-Witherbee, Chilson and Ticonderoga fire companies. Schroon Lake EMS and North Warren EMS were also on site.
CONCERT PIANISTS
The two were concert pianists and Milt Farbstein is an amateur radio operator who holds the callsign KD2GST.
Fremon and Farbstein moved to Schroon Lake in 2005. Fremon is an alumna of Barnard College and a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music in New York City.
Fremon appeared in solo concerts at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York Public Library at Lincoln Center, Museum of the City of New York, and American Landmark Festival concerts. She was founder of the Rabi-Warner concerts at the Faculty House of Columbia University.
The Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce is collecting monetary donations for Farbstein, which can be dropped off at the chamber office or mailed to 1075 U.S. 9 Schroon Lake, NY 12870, with checks made out to Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Schroon Lake Fire Department and EMS Squad are collecting men’s clothing in large size shirts, 34x30 inch pants and size 11 shoes, which can be dropped off at at Schroon Lake Fire and EMS at 28 Industrial Drive.
Schroon Lake EMS Capt. Tony Ramirez posted a tribute to the couple on social media.
“Early this morning (Saturday) they suffered a devastating fire that took Suzanne‘s life and rendered their home a complete loss,” he wrote.
“Recently, he (Farbstein) was given the status of honorary member at the Schroon Lake Emergency Medical Services in recognition of the many years of service he has provided to the organization. SLEMS is committed to doing everything in our power to help Milt overcome the effects of this terrible event and we will not rest until we have succeeded.”
GOFUNDME
A GoFundMe was organized to support Farbstein.
Becky Hartwell organized the fundraiser and wrote, "his home was a total loss and was not insured for various reasons. He lost his home, his belongings, his four dogs, and most importantly, his beloved wife.
"Suzanne and Milt are accomplished musicians and shared their art freely. They have become a staple in our Schroon Lake arts community."
In two days, supporters have contributed over $8,000 towards the $20,000 goal.
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/3qd4/helping-milt-rebuild.
